Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions/EE

Panostaja Oyj Managers' Transactions

Panostaja Oyj Stock Exchange Bulletin, Managers´ Transactions June 5, 2023 at 16:30 pm.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Eriksson, Eero 
Position:Member of the Board/Deputy member
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12_20230603192854_35
   
Issuer
Name:Panostaja Oyj
LEI:743700ZGH7GD27UOQO12
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2023-06-05
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Receipt of a Share-Based Incentive or Remuneration
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009800379
 
Volume:7018
Unit price:0,00000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:7018
Volume weighted average price:0.00000 Euro


PANOSTAJA OYJ

For further information, contact CEO Tapio Tommila: tel. +358 (0)40-527 6311
www.panostaja.fi/en/