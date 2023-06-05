Gary Sher resigns the CFO position of LHV Bank Limited

English Estonian

Gary Sher, Chief Financial Officer and Board Director of LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group has resigned from his positions with LHV Bank. Mr Sher will remain in his role until 8 September. The search for his successor has commenced with immediate effect.

Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Board said "Gary Sher joined LHV Bank in July 2021 at the beginning of the banking licence process. He has been instrumental in the building of LHV Bank and subsequent approval of the firms banking licence. We would like to thank Gary for his significant contribution over these last 2 years and wish him every success in the future."

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group’s companies employ more than 930 people. As at the end of April, LHV’s banking services are being used by 394,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 131,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus is protecting a total of 158,000 clients. The Group’s subsidiary LHV Bank owns a banking licence in the United Kingdom and offers banking services to international fintech companies and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.





