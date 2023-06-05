Global Conversational AI Market is Expected to Grow to Revenue of US$ 47.6 Billion at a CAGR of 17.3% by the forecast period 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Between 2023 and 2033, the conversational AI market is predicted to grow at an astounding rate of 17.3%. The conversational AI industry is predicted to expand from US$ 9.6 billion in 2023 to US$ 47.6 billion in 2033.



The conversational AI industry is growing as a result of technological advancements and improvements in artificial intelligence. The conversational AI business is being driven by the increasing adoption of Omni channel deployment techniques and the low cost of Chabot applications. The market growth for conversational AI is being positively impacted by the growing use of AI-based consumer services.

Rising Demand for Improved Customer Experience:

Businesses can create personalized and seamless customer experiences thanks to conversational AI. It enables natural language conversations, real-time responses, and 24-hour availability, all of which lead to increased consumer satisfaction and loyalty. This accelerates the market growth for conversational AI.

Messaging Platform Adoption is Growing:

Messaging systems such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and WeChat have grown in popularity. Necessitating the need for businesses to communicate with customers through these channels. Conversational AI technologies enable intelligent chatbots and automated conversations on messaging networks, increasing client engagement.

Self-Service and automation are receiving more attention:

Organizations are using Conversational AI to automate customer support and self-service procedures in response to the rise of consumer queries and the demand for immediate responses. Conversational chatbots may deal with routine questions, offer quick answers, and free up human agents to concentrate on more difficult duties.

Data Security and Privacy Issues:

Large volumes of user data are frequently collected and processed by conversational AI systems. This raises questions about data security and privacy, particularly in fields like healthcare and finance where sensitive data is used.

Consent requirements and data usage restrictions are imposed by strict data protection laws like the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The creation and implementation of Conversational AI solutions are more difficult and expensive. As a result of compliance with these rules. This limits conversational AI market expansion.

E-learning and Education:

Personalized and interactive learning experiences provided by conversational AI have the potential to revolutionize education. Intelligent instructors and virtual assistants can offer prompt feedback, respond to student inquiries, and customize the course material to each student's needs. Moreover, it can increase engagement and memory retention.

Customer Support and Service:

By offering 24/7 fast and personalized support, conversational AI can revolutionize customer service. Intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants may respond to frequent questions, and make product recommendations. It can help troubleshoot issues, all of which can be done without the assistance of a human.

Regional Outlook:

In 2023, North America's revenue shares lead the conversational AI market. Market expansion for conversational AI is fueled by the region's widespread acceptance of emerging technologies. Similarly, the quickly expanding need for customer support services using artificial intelligence. The majority of businesses in North America are making investments in new technology to help meet their consumers' needs.

The public's growing awareness of health is what escalates the demand for conversational AI. In North America, the healthcare sector is developing to incorporate robotics, AI, and augmented and virtual reality. This may support the provision of knowledgeable services and technologies for evidence-based health care with a focus on preventive and collaborative care.

Due to organizations' growing knowledge of cutting-edge customer support services and technologies, the Asia Pacific may have significant growth. The use and demand for conversational AI are growing as a result of expanding e-commerce and increased retail technology adoption. Besides this, technical advancements in consulting and healthcare, and expanding internet coverage in this area led the market growth.



Key Takeaways:

By 2033, North America's market share is expected to reach 30.5%.

By 2033, Europe may hold a 24.3% share of the global conversational AI market.

Through 2033, the United States conversational AI industry to have a 21.1% market share.

The market share for Germany is predicted to increase to 10.4% by 2033.

Japan may have a 7.5% market share globally by 2033.

Australia's market is anticipated to hold a 2.6% market share through 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Chinese market may expand at a CAGR of 16.5%.

Between 2023 and 2033, the Indian conversational AI industry recorded a CAGR of 19.2%.

With a CAGR of 18.2% between 2023 and 2033, the United Kingdom's conversational AI market is expected to grow.

By component category, the Solution segment is to acquire a market share of 59.3% by 2033.

By type category, the Chatbots segment is to acquire a market share of 63.2% by 2033.



Competitive Outlook:

The conversational AI market is fragmented, with a few medium-sized to small-sized providers gaining the lion's share of the revenue. Several strategies are used by prominent conversational AI manufacturers, including contracts, agreements, mergers, and acquisitions.

Major Players are:

Google

Microsoft

IBM

AWS

Baidu

Oracle

SAP

FIS

Artificial Solutions

Kore.ai

Conversica

Inbenta

Creative Virtual

SoundHound

Avaamo

Haptik

Solvvy

MindMeld

Kasisto

Gupshup

Novel Breakthroughs:

Microsoft purchased AI-based technology startup Nuance Communications in April 2021. Microsoft may enable healthcare beneficiaries with the power of ambient clinical intelligence and other Microsoft cloud services. Nuance's contacts and expertise with EHR system providers and the combination of Nuance's technologies with Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare. Microsoft's expertise in transcription and voice recognition technology is strengthened by this acquisition.

Key Segmentations:

By Component:

Solution

Services

Training and Consulting Services

System Integration and Implementation Services

Support and Maintenance Services



By Type:

Chatbots

Intelligent Virtual Assistants

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Mode of Integration:

Web Based

App Based

Telephonic



By Technology:

Machine Learning and Deep Learning

Natural Language Processing

Automatic Speech Recognition



By Business Function:

Sales

Finance

HR

Operations

IT Service Management



By Vertical:

Banking Finance Services and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

IT and Telecom

Retail and eCommerce

Travel and Hospitality

Media and Entertainment

Automotive

Others (Government, Education, Energy and Utilities, and Manufacturing)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa(MEA)



