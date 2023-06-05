The Global Navigation Satellite System Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Navigation Satellite System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04251809/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the navigation satellite system market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in satellite navigation programs, decline in associated satellite launch costs, and rising demand for multi-purpose satellites.



The navigation satellite system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Navigation

• LBS

• Surveying

• Mapping

• Others



By Type

• Global constellations systems

• Satellite-based augmentation systems



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing preference for green propulsion technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the navigation satellite system market growth during the next few years. Also, the trend of miniaturization and the introduction of lightweight amplifiers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the navigation satellite system market covers the following areas:

• Navigation satellite system market sizing

• Navigation satellite system market forecast

• Navigation satellite system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading navigation satellite system market vendors that include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Advent International Corp., Beijing UniStrong Science and Technology Co. Ltd., Broadcom Inc., ComNav Technology Ltd., Frequency Electronics Inc., Furuno Electric Co. Ltd., GNS Electronics GmbH, Hexagon AB, Intel Corp., Microsemi Corp., NavtechGPS Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Safran SA, SkyTraq Technology Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Trimble Inc., u blox AG, Collins Aerospace, and MediaTek Inc.. Also, the navigation satellite system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

