The Global NAND Flash Market

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in fabrication facilities, market growth through edge storage, and growing need for high-density storage to support smartphone applications.



The NAND flash market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Smartphones

• SSDs

• Memory cards

• Others



By Type

• 3D NAND

• 2D NAND



By Technology

• TLC

• MLC

• SLC



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the NAND flash market growth during the next few years. Also, growing interest in eco-labeled products and increasing popularity of flash-based storage drives will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the NAND flash market covers the following areas:

• NAND flash market sizing

• NAND flash market forecast

• NAND flash market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading NAND flash market vendors that include ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Flexxon Pte Ltd., Greenliant Systems, Hyperstone GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Innodisk Corp., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Kioxia Corp., Macronix International Co. Ltd., Micron Technology Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., Shenzhen Longsys Electronics Co. Ltd., Silicon Motion Technology Corp, SK hynix Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and UDISYS Ltd. Also, the NAND flash market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

