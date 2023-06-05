The Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884194/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the prenatal vitamin supplements market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increasing number of gynecologists recommending prenatal vitamin supplements to expecting mothers, a growing preference for pill-free prenatal vitamin supplements, and social media platforms increasing awareness of prenatal vitamin supplements.



The prenatal vitamin supplements market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Conventional retail channels

• Direct selling

• e-retailing



By Form Factor

• Powder

• Liquid

• Capsules

• Gummies



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing promotion of prenatal vitamin supplements as one of the prime reasons driving the prenatal vitamin supplements market growth during the next few years. Also, the usage of artificial intelligence by prenatal vitamin supplement manufacturers and the growing trend of certification for the use of prenatal vitamin supplements will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the prenatal vitamin supplements market covers the following areas:

• Prenatal vitamin supplements market sizing

• Prenatal vitamin supplements market forecast

• Prenatal vitamin supplements market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading prenatal vitamin supplements market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Alora Pharmaceuticals LLC, Bayer AG, Biotics Research Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Duchesnay Inc., Fermentis Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Kikkoman Corp., Natals Inc., Nestle SA, Nordic Naturals Inc., Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., PlusPlus Lifesciences LLP, The Clorox Co., The Procter and Gamble Co., TherapeuticsMD Inc., West Coast Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmavite LLC. Also, the prenatal vitamin supplements market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





