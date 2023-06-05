The Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03767890/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electronic chemicals and materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the development of upgraded applications in the electronics industry, advances in materials, and growing demand for silicon wafers.



The electronic chemicals and materials market is segmented as below:

By Application

• IC manufacturing

• PCB manufacturing

• Semiconductor packaging



By Product

• Wafers

• Atmospheric and specialty gases

• Ancillary and photoresist chemicals

• CMP slurries and pads

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing number of fabs as one of the prime reasons driving the electronic chemicals and materials market growth during the next few years. Also, the rapid growth of smart cities and the growing integration of ics in automobiles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electronic chemicals and materials market covers the following areas:

• Electronic chemicals and materials market sizing

• Electronic chemicals and materials market forecast

• Electronic chemicals and materials market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electronic chemicals and materials market vendors that include Air Liquide SA, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., Ashland Inc., BASF SE, Covestro AG, Dow Chemical Co., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Entegris Inc., FUJIFILM Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huntsman International LLC, LG Corp., Linde Plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., Puyang Huicheng Electronic Material Co. Ltd., Saudi Arabian Oil Co., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Resonac Holdings Corp.. Also, the electronic chemicals and materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

