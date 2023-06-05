Gamification Market to be Worth $96.3 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Gamification Market by Type (Structural, Content), Offering, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Application (HRM, CRM, Customer Engagement), End-use Industry (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, Education & Research), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030,’ the gamification market is expected to reach $96.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Gamification is the application of game-design elements and game principles in non-game contexts. It is defined as a set of activities and processes to solve problems by using or applying the characteristics of game elements. Gamification consists of elements such as points, levels, and badges to increase engagement with a product or procedure. Businesses use gamification to motivate team members and customers.

Download Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5015

The growth of the gamification market is attributed to the benefits of gamification in training professionals and enhancing user experience and the growing use of gamification in sales & marketing to improve customer engagement and retention. However, low awareness regarding the advantages of gamification among schools and SMEs (small & medium-sized enterprises) restrains the growth of the gamification market.

The increasing potential of gamification as a strategic management tool is expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in this market. However, user disengagement and confusion due to gamification platforms' poor designs and monotonous elements pose major challenges to the market’s growth. Growth in digital learning, the rising adoption of AR/VR technologies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into gamification solutions are technology trends in the market.

The gamification market is segmented by type (structural gamification and content gamification), offering (solutions [app-based solutions and web-based solutions ] and services), organization size (small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises), deployment mode (on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments), application (human resource management, customer relationship management, sales & marketing, customer engagement, learning & development, and other applications), end-use industry (retail & E-commerce, media & entertainment, education & research, IT & telecom, lifestyle & fitness, hospitality, marketing & advertising, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government sector, other end-use industries), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on type, the global gamification market is segmented into structural gamification and content gamification. In 2023, the structural gamification segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of structural gamification among various end-use industries to engage and motivate users and the growing use of structural gamification over content gamification due to its easy implementation and potential benefits for learners.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5015

Based on offering, the global gamification market is segmented into solutions and services. In 2023, the solutions segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of gamification solutions by organizations to attract more customers and clients. Additionally, the demand for these solutions is increasing as they enhance employee engagement by providing recognition and rewards based on their performance.

Based on organization size, the global gamification market is broadly segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of advanced technologies such as AI and AR/VR and gamification among large enterprises for engaging employee onboarding & pre-onboarding experiences.

However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of gamification to increase employee engagement and the rising use of artificial intelligence & machine learning in mobile gaming and E-commerce.

Based on deployment mode, the global gamification market is broadly segmented into on-premise deployments and cloud-based deployments. In 2023, the cloud-based deployments segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions among small & medium-sized enterprises, the rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the low implementation costs of cloud-based gamification solutions.

Based on application, the global gamification market is broadly segmented into human resource management, customer relationship management, sales & marketing, customer engagement, learning & development, and other applications. In 2023, the sales & marketing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of gamification by organizations for marketing strategies and the use of gamification to increase brand awareness and sales of products.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/gamification-market-5015

Based on end-use industry, the global gamification market is broadly segmented into retail & E-commerce, media & entertainment, education & research, IT & telecom, lifestyle & fitness, hospitality, marketing & advertising, BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government sector, other end-use industries. In 2023, the media & entertainment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rapid proliferation of mobile devices, the rise of multi-digital channels, and the increased need for user engagement with a new product or event.

However, the retail & E-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of gamification solutions by retail & e-commerce to enhance customer engagement, increase product sales, and improve brand loyalty.

Based on geography, the global gamification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global gamification market. North America’s major market share is attributed to the growing demand for cloud-based gamification solutions from businesses, the high adoption of customer- and enterprise-based solutions, and the growing need to retain user information more effectively.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this regional market is attributed to the high penetration of smartphones, widespread internet availability, and increasing government initiatives promoting gamification platforms to improve employee productivity and increase revenue.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the gamification market are Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), MPS Interactive Systems Limited (India), Aon Plc (U.K.), SAP SE (Germany), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Ambition Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), Axonify Inc. (Canada), IActionable, Inc. (U.S.), Schoeneckers, Inc. (U.S.), G-Cube Webwide Software Pvt Ltd (U.S.), Raydiant, Inc. (U.S.), Biz-Effective Ltd. (U.S.), Mambo Solutions Ltd. (U.K.), Ascent Cloud LLC (U.S.), and Letrium Ltd. (Ukraine).

“Exciting news! We are thrilled to announce an incredible opportunity for you!

For a limited time only, we are delighted to offer an exclusive flat 30% discount on all our remarkable research reports. It's our way of showing appreciation for your continuous support and commitment to staying informed. This remarkable discount allows you to unlock a wealth of valuable insights and expert analysis at an unbeatable price. Whether you're a business professional, an academic researcher, or an avid learner, this offer is tailor-made to enhance your knowledge and empower your decision-making.”



Quick Buy: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/42818287

Scope of the report :

Gamification Market Assessment, by Type

Structural Gamification

Content Gamification

Gamification Market Assessment, by Offering

Solutions App-based Solutions Web-based Solutions

Services

Gamification Market Assessment, by Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Gamification Market Assessment, by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based Deployments

On-premises Deployments

Gamification Market Assessment, by Application

Sales & Marketing

Human Resource Management

Customer Relationship Management

Customer Engagement

Learning & Development

Other Applications

Gamification Market Assessment, by End-use Industry

Media & Entertainment

Retail & E-Commerce

Marketing & Advertising

IT & Telecom

Education & Research

Lifestyle & Fitness

Healthcare

BFSI

Hospitality

Manufacturing

Government Sector

Other End-use Industries

Gamification Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Sweden Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India South Korea Japan Australia & New Zealand Singapore Indonesia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Request Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5015

Related Report:



Healthcare Gamification Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), End User (Consumer, Enterprise), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/healthcare-gamification-market-2592

Learning Management Systems Market by Offering (Solution, Services), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based Deployment, On-premise Deployment), End User (Education, Corporate) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/learning-management-system-market-5052

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.