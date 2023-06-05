The Global Pneumatic Actuator Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pneumatic Actuator Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664258/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the pneumatic actuator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of pneumatic actuators in the food and beverage industry, increasing demand for pneumatic actuators from the oil and gas industry, and increasing momentum of automation in industrial facilities.



The pneumatic actuator market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical and petrochemical

• Oil and gas

• Power generation

• Mining

• Others



By Product Type

• Quarter-turn

• Multi-turn

• Linear



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of IoT-enabled actuators for predictive maintenance as one of the prime reasons driving the pneumatic actuator market growth during the next few years. Also, the use of electro-pneumatic actuators for position control and technological advances in soft pneumatic actuators in the robotic industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the pneumatic actuator market covers the following areas:

• Pneumatic actuator market sizing

• Pneumatic actuator market forecast

• Pneumatic actuator market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pneumatic actuator market vendors that include ABB Ltd., AIRTECH PRODUCTS Inc., Automation Technology Inc., Crane Holdings Co., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., Festo SE and Co. KG, Flowserve Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc., Nutork Corp., Parker Hannifin Corp., Pentair Plc, Robert Bosch GmbH, ROTEX Controls Inc., Rotork Plc, Schlumberger Ltd., Siemens AG, SMC Corp., and Tolomatic Inc.. Also, the pneumatic actuator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03664258/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________