Process Analytical Technology Market Size to Reach Around USD 8.21 BN by 2032

Ottawa, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Precedence Research, the global process analytical technology market size was valued at USD 2.94 billion in 2022. Process Analytical Technology (PAT) is a system of methods and tools used in the manufacturing industry to monitor and control the manufacturing process in real time. It involves using advanced analytical techniques to measure key process parameters and ensure that the manufacturing process is operating within the desired range.



PAT helps increase demand for improved product quality, reduced production costs, and improved process efficiency, which greatly increases the demand for process analytical technology. It also helps in ensuring that the manufacturing process is controlled, monitored, and optimized to ensure the quality and safety of the final product. Furthermore, it reduces manufacturing costs by optimizing the process and reducing waste.

Report highlights

By product, it is divided into analyzers, sensors & probes, samplers, and software & services. The analyzers segment has gained a major share of the global market.

& probes, samplers, and software & services. The analyzers segment has gained a major share of the global market. By technique, it is divided into spectroscopy , chromatography, particle size analysis, electrophoresis, and others. The spectroscopy segment has gained a major share of the global market.

, chromatography, particle size analysis, electrophoresis, and others. The spectroscopy segment has gained a major share of the global market. By monitoring method, it is divided into on-line, in-line, at-line, and off-line. The on-line segment has gained a major share of the global market.

By end-user, it is divided into pharmaceutical manufacturers, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, and contract research & manufacturing organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturer's segment has gained a major global market share.

manufacturers, and contract research & manufacturing organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturer's segment has gained a major global market share. Based on geography the process analytical technology market has been expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period.

By geography, the process analytical technology market in North America is serving as the most dominating region among others. The dominance of the Process analytical technology market is largely due to the increasing demand for real-time process monitoring and control in the manufacturing industry in North America.

Regional Snapshots

The process analytical technology market is expected to experience the highest market share from the North America region during the forecast period. The United States is the largest market in North America, accounting for most of the region's revenue. The growth in this market is attributed to several key players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, and Danaher Corporation, among others. These companies are investing heavily in research and development to introduce innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the end-users.

Scope of the report

Coverage Details Market Size in 2032 USD 8.21 Billion CAGR 10.82% North America Market Share 36% Europe Market Share 29% APAC Market Share 26% Key Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation (Ab Sciex LLC), Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., ABB Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Mettler-Toledo, Shimadzu Corporation, Sartorius AG, Hamilton Company, Carl Zeiss AG (Zeiss Group), Repligen Corporation, and Others

Market dynamics

Drivers

The Fourth Industrial Revolution, or Industry 4.0, transformed the manufacturing industry by integrating digital technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and big data analytics. This digitalization of manufacturing is driving the demand for process analytical technology (PAT) as a key tool for monitoring, controlling, and optimizing manufacturing processes. The key driver of demand for PAT in the Industry 4.0 era is the need for real-time monitoring and control of manufacturing processes. With the integration of IoT devices and sensors, manufacturers can collect vast amounts of data on the performance of their equipment and processes. PAT tools can help analyze this data in real time, providing insights into process variables such as temperature, pressure, and flow rate. This allows manufacturers to quickly identify and address any issues that may arise, reducing the risk of production delays or quality issues.

Furthermore, the growing focus on predictive maintenance is another driver of demand for PAT in Industry 4.0. With the help of AI and machine learning algorithms, manufacturers can use data from PAT tools to predict when equipment will need maintenance or repair. This allows them to schedule maintenance proactively, reducing downtime and improving overall equipment effectiveness. Thus, the digitalization of manufacturing through Industry 4.0 drives demand for PAT tools that can help manufacturers monitor, control, and optimize their processes in real time. With the help of PAT, manufacturers can improve product quality, reduce downtime, and increase productivity, leading to improved profitability and competitiveness.

Opportunities

The development of advanced analytics is creating new opportunities for the Process Analytical Technology (PAT) market. Advanced analytics uses machine learning, artificial intelligence, and other data analysis techniques to gain deeper insights into data and drive better decision-making. For instance, predictive analytics uses historical data and machine learning algorithms to predict future events. In the PAT market, this can be used to predict process outcomes and identify potential issues before they occur.

Moreover, the development of advanced analytics is also driving the need for better data integration across different systems and platforms. Data integration may help manufacturers integrate data from different sources, including sensors, control systems, and ERP systems. This can provide a complete view of the manufacturing process and help manufacturers make more informed decisions.

Recent developments

In August 2019, Bruker Corporation launched the Fourier 80 FT-NIR spectrometer for the pharmaceutical industry. The device is designed to provide real-time monitoring of manufacturing processes and can be used for both at-line and in-line measurements.

In January 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the iCAP PRO X ICP-OES spectrometer for the environmental, food, and pharmaceutical industries. The device is designed to provide fast and accurate elemental analysis of various samples.

In June 2021, ABB acquired CORYS SAS, a provider of simulation software for the transportation and energy industries. The acquisition included CORYS' PAT technology for the optimization of manufacturing processes.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Analyzers

Sensors & Probes

Samplers

Software & Services

By Technique

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Particle Size Analysis

Electrophoresis

Others





By Monitoring Method

On-line

In-line

At-line

Off-line

By End-User

Pharmaceutical manufacturers

Biopharmaceutical manufacturers

Contract research and manufacturing organization





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa





