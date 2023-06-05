The Global Immunodiagnostics Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Immunodiagnostics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911120/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the immunodiagnostics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for biomarker-based tests, advancements in technology in immunodiagnostics, and the rising geriatric population.



The immunodiagnostics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reagents and consumables

• Immunodiagnostic systems



By Application

• Oncology and endocrinology

• Hepatitis and retrovirus

• Infectious disease

• GI stool

• Other applications



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growth in demand for personalized medicine as one of the prime reasons driving the immunodiagnostics market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of point-of-care testing (POCT) and rising demand for automated systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the immunodiagnostics market covers the following areas:

• Immunodiagnostics market sizing

• Immunodiagnostics market forecast

• Immunodiagnostics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading immunodiagnostics market vendors that include Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, bioMerieux SA, Danaher Corp., Exagen Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., HUMAN Gesellschaft fur Biochemica und Diagnostica mbH, Nexus Dx Inc., Omega Diagnostics Group Plc, QuidelOrtho Corp., Seramun Diagnostica GmbH, Siemens AG, SQI Diagnostics Inc., Sysmex Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Werfenlife SA, Tecan Trading AG, OraSure Technologies Inc., and DiaSorin SpA. Also, the immunodiagnostics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

