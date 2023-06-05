The Global Automotive Exhaust System Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Exhaust System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02911105/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the automotive exhaust system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing use of lightweight and advanced alloys, stringent regulations to control emissions, and increasing demand for hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs).



The automotive exhaust system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Passenger vehicles

• Commercial vehicles



By Fuel Type

• Gasoline

• Diesel



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of active exhaust systems by automotive OEMs as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive exhaust system market growth during the next few years. Also, developments in the field of automotive catalytic converters and increasing use of Inconel exhaust manifolds in supercars will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the automotive exhaust system market covers the following areas:

• Automotive exhaust system market sizing

• Automotive exhaust system market forecast

• Automotive exhaust system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive exhaust system market vendors that include Akrapovic d.d., Benteler International AG, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Bosal Nederland BV, Eberspacher Gruppe GmbH and Co.KG, Eisenmann Exhaust Systems GmbH, Faurecia, Friedrich Boysen GmbH and Co. KG, Futaba Industrial Co. Ltd., Hexadex Ltd., Hirotec Corp., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Klarius Products Ltd., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Munjal Auto Industries Ltd., REMUS Innovation GmbH, Sango Co. Ltd., Sejong Industrial Co. Ltd., Thunder Exhaust System Co. Ltd, and Tenneco Inc. Also, the automotive exhaust system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

