Metallic Glass Market is anticipated to top a Revenues of nearly USD$ 1.68 billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The metallic glass market is predicted to expand at a post-pandemic pace of roughly 6.5% over the forecast period, with anticipated values of US$ 896.3 million by 2023 and US$ 1.68 billion by the end of 2033.

Metallic glass is a non-crystalline material that is made by rapidly cooling a molten alloy. This process prevents the formation of crystals, resulting in a material with unique properties such as high strength, toughness, and corrosion resistance. Metallic glass is finding increasing applications in a variety of industries, including electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace, and biomedical.

The electrical & electronics segment is the largest market for metallic glass. Metallic glass is used in a variety of electronic devices, including transformers, inductors, and capacitors. The high strength and toughness of metallic glass make it ideal for these applications. The automotive industry is also a major user of metallic glass. Metallic glass is used in a variety of automotive components, including gears, bearings, and pistons. The high strength and corrosion resistance of metallic glass make it ideal for these applications.

The aerospace industry is another major user of metallic glass. Metallic glass is used in a variety of aerospace components, including turbine blades, landing gear, and structural components. The high strength and lightweight of metallic glass make it ideal for these applications. The biomedical industry is a small but growing market for metallic glass. Metallic glass is used in a variety of biomedical applications, including implants, stents, and surgical instruments. The biocompatibility and corrosion resistance of metallic glass make it ideal for these applications.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand in Consumer Electronics: The growing demand for smaller, lighter, and more efficient electronic devices is driving the adoption of metallic glasses in components like connectors, springs, and casings.

Market Challenges:

Regional Analysis:

North America is one of the prominent regions in the metallic glass market. The United States, in particular, is a major contributor to the market growth. The region benefits from the presence of well-established manufacturing industries, advanced research facilities, and strong technological capabilities. The aerospace, automotive, and healthcare sectors are the primary end-users of metallic glasses in North America. The region's focus on innovation and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques have propelled the growth of metallic glass applications in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The metallic glass market is characterized by intense competition among key market players. Major companies operating in this market include PX Group, Usha Amorphous Metals Limited, Exmet AB, Metglas Inc., Shanghai Antai Zighao Amorphous Metal, Qingdao Yunlu Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Materion, Adamant Namiki Precision Jewel Co., Ltd., Heraeus Group, Eutectix. These companies focus on product development, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge.

Here are some recent developments in the metallic glass market:

