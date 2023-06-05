Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sui Network, Partners with Suiswap to Launch Season Two of Cryptopedia

SAN FRANCISCO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, the second-largest crypto platform by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of June 5, 2023.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sui Network

OKX Wallet is proud to announce that it is now integrated with the Sui network. The partnership between OKX and Sui is a game-changing one that will allow users to trade and swap even more tokens - via cross- and multi-chain methods - across the Sui network, on both the OKX Wallet mobile app and web extension.

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain that is permissionless and designed from the ground up to enable creators and developers to build experiences that cater to the next billion users in Web3. Its native token, SUI, is used to pay for gas.

OKX Wallet Partners with Suiswap to Launch Season Two of Cryptopedia, a Web3 Learn-to-Earn Platform

OKX Wallet has launched Season Two of Cryptopedia, a Web3 learn-to-earn platform. This season, OKX Wallet has partnered with Suiswap, where users who have verified that they have swapped tokens on the Sui network with OKX will be eligible for participation.

During Season 2 of Cryptopedia, which ends on June 8, 50,000 OKX users who complete the interactive Suiswap quest on Cryptopedia and maintain at least USD$10 in SUI on the Sui Network in their OKX Wallet will be randomly selected to win a share in a prize pool worth 68,000,000 SSWP. For further details, click here.

OKX Wallet recently launched Cryptopedia to help users identify potential Web3 projects and dApps, as well as lower the barrier to entry for Web3. The first issue of Cryptopedia, which remains ongoing, focuses on the zkSync Era theme. Users who participate and complete quests in the zkSync issue of Cryptopedia, via OKX Wallet, will have a chance to receive zkSync rewards. They will also have the opportunity to collect NFTs that are jointly designed by OKX Wallet and zkSync. All NFTs have different rarities which will determine the user's eligibility for future rewards. To learn more about Cryptopedia, click here.



Suiswap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) and token exchange built on the Sui blockchain by Vivid Network.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

