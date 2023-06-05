The Global Self-paced E-learning Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Self-paced E-learning Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02854021/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the self-paced e-learning market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of subject proficiency assessments and certifications, increasing demand for distance learning, and cost-effective modes of learning.



The self-paced e-learning market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Packaged content

• Services



By End-user

• Students

• Employees



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing popularity of microlearning as one of the prime reasons driving the self-paced e-learning market growth during the next few years. Also, increased emphasis on alternative credentialing and growing adoption of interactive self-paced online courses will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the self-paced e-learning market covers the following areas:

• Self-paced e-learning market sizing

• Self-paced e-learning market forecast

• Self-paced e-learning market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading self-paced e-learning market vendors that include 2U Inc., Anthology Inc., Berlitz Corp., Cerritos College, City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., e Careers Ltd., Encompass Safety Solutions Ltd., iEnergizer, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, NIIT Ltd., Pearson Plc, Simplilearn Solutions Pvt. Ltd., StraighterLine Inc., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Totara Learning Solutions Ltd., Udemy Inc, Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd., and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co.. Also, the self-paced e-learning market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

