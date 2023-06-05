New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gamification Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01055023/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the gamification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, increasing implementation of customer-centric business models, and increasing applicability of gamification.



The gamification market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Consumer-driven application

• Enterprise-driven application



By End-user

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• Retail

• Education

• BFSI and others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in strategic alliances in the global gamification market as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and increased integration of social learning and micro-learning will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the gamification market covers the following areas:

• Gamification market sizing

• Gamification market forecast

• Gamification market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification market vendors that include Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon plc, Axonify Inc., BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Designing Digitally Inc., Gamification Ltd., Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co., ImmersionOne Inc., Influitive Corp., Learning Technologies Group Plc, LevelEleven Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Ltd., MRCC Group, Paradigm Learning Inc., PUG Interactive Inc., SAP SE, and Raydiant Inc.. Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

