The Global Industrial Coatings Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Coatings Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02051543/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the industrial coatings market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by surging demand for waterborne coatings, the growing automotive industry in apac, and increasing demand for eco-friendly coatings.



The industrial coatings market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Waterborne

• Solvent-borne

• Powdered coatings

• UV-cured



By Application

• General Industrial

• Automotive OEMs

• Automotive refinishes

• Packaging and others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the emergence of self-cleaning and self-healing coatings as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial coatings market growth during the next few years. Also, extension plans by vendors to enhance capacity. and increasing focus on UV-curable coatings and nanocoatings will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the industrial coatings market covers the following areas:

• Industrial coatings market sizing

• Industrial coatings market forecast

• Industrial coatings market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial coatings market vendors that include 3M Co., Akzo Nobel NV, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore and Co., Brillux GmbH and Co. KG, Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd., Cloverdale Paint Inc., DAW SE, Endura Coatings, Hempel AS, Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., Masco Corp., Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd., NOROO Holdings Co. Ltd., Orkla ASA, PPG Industries Inc., RPM International Inc., Teknos Group Oy, and The Sherwin Williams Co.. Also, the industrial coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market through the study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02051543/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________