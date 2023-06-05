The Global Mobile Gaming Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Gaming Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01619380/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the mobile gaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the popularity of multiplayer mobile games, the rising adoption of AR games, and an increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions.



The mobile gaming market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• Online

• Offline



By Type

• Casual gaming

• Professional gaming



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growth of free-to-play mobile games as one of the prime reasons driving the mobile gaming market growth during the next few years. Also, the popularity of e-sports and the emergence of mobile cloud video gaming will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the mobile gaming market covers the following areas:

• Mobile gaming market sizing

• Mobile gaming market forecast

• Mobile gaming market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile gaming market vendors that include Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Netmarble Corp., NEXON Co Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Ubisoft Entertainment SA. Also, the mobile gaming market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

