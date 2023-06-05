Designer Fibers Market is forecasted to Hit a Valuation of US$ 263.9 Million by the end of 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, the global designer fiber market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% and touch a valuation of US$ 263.9 million by the end of 2033.



Rising preference of people for a healthy way of life has significantly contributed to market expansion. With the growth of the food and nutrition industry, designer fiber is in greater demand. The efforts of nutritionists and doctors to spread the word about the value of a balanced diet are mirrored in the rising demand for healthy foods.

Designer fibers substitute for the fats and sugars that are added to food items and increase their nutritional value. The advantages of these products, such as intestinal health and blood sugar and cholesterol management, are generating lucrative opportunities for designer fiber suppliers. Several food product makers are actively using designer fiber's potential for food fortification. The need for soluble designer fiber fortification in food items is anticipated to rise over the coming years. The market is being driven by increased consumer demand for nutrient-dense foods among the health-conscious population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global designer fiber market is valued at US$ 166.7 million in 2023.

Worldwide sales of designer fibers are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2033.

Global designer fiber demand is set to reach a value of US$ 263.9 million by 2033.

Consumption of fruit-based designer fibers is set to evolve at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next ten years.

The market in the United States is estimated to reach US$ 66.5 million by the end of 2033.

The market in China is predicted to expand at 6.1% CAGR through 2033.

“Obesity and diabetes rates have increased significantly as a result of stressful lives. As a result, more people are moving towards nutritious diets and supplements. Introduction of functional food products into eating habits and lack of high-quality fruits & vegetables are having a favorable effect on worldwide demand for designer fibers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are attempting to increase their market share by improving their distribution networks through the acquisition of small businesses, the creation of new goods, and the expansion of their geographic reach. Some market participants concentrate on launching new products, new developments, quality control, and product standards to enhance their market position. They focus on supply chain management to guarantee a smooth flow of their products across all geographies.

For instance :

DuPont launched the Nurica enzyme in China. Thanks to this new and special enzyme, producers can now naturally produce galactooligosaccharides, which are dietary fibers.

In 2020, Two new organic solutions were added by BENEO to its rice starch and chicory root fiber component line.

Key Companies Profiled

Ingredion

Roquette Frères

Tate & Lyle

Custom Fiber

BENEO GmbH

PURIS Foods

Emsland Group

Kerry Group

Taiyo International

Farbest Brands

Batory Foods





Winning Strategy

Key market players are focusing on creating designer fibers with a variety of health advantages. They are emphasizing innovation in formulations of digestive health products and introducing fibers that can aid in the management or prevention of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

For instance,

Ingredion created VERSAFIBE™, a dietary fiber series for businesses wishing to easily add fiber to baked products and pasta while reducing flavor, color, and texture.





Key Segments of Designer Fiber Industry Research

By Source: Fruit-based Vegetable-based Grain-based Others



By Type: Soluble Fibers Insoluble Fibers



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What differences can the designer fibers report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the designer fibers and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the designer fibers

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key designer fibers s

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global designer fiber market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on source (fruit-based, vegetable-based, grain-based, others) and type (soluble fibers, insoluble fibers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

