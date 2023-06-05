CBT Recognized on CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 List

Orange, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBT is pleased to announce today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named CBT to its 2023 Solution Provider 500 list.

CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 ranks North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as the gold standard for recognizing some of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents combined revenue of more than $475.9 billion, and the honorees are among the top influencers impacting today’s IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

CBT is an award-winning, Domain Expert Integrator at the forefront of enterprise digital transformation. As a trusted partner to some of the world’s largest companies, CBT focuses on identifying and delivering solutions that help customers solve their most pressing technical and business challenges.

“As a thirteen-time winner, CBT is honored to have been awarded the prestigious CRN (The Channel Company) Solution Provider 500 list,” said Rob Schaeffer, President and COO of CBT. “We are proud to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that seamlessly integrate operational technologies (OT) and information technologies (IT), giving them a distinct competitive advantage. Thank you to CRN and our partners for this recognition.”

“It’s a distinct honor to recognize CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500. These are today’s top technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consulting firms, making this list the go-to resource for creating strategic partnerships among technology vendors and today’s top-performing IT solution providers,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “My heartfelt congratulations go out to each of these companies for the significant impact they make on the continued growth and success of the IT channel.”

CRN’s 2023 Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About CBT

CBT is a premier, woman-owned Domain Expert Integrator breaking the mold of traditional technology solution design. Our digital transformation strategies bridge the gap between information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) to provide business outcomes beneficial across the entirety of an organization. From the CIO to the COO, to Digital Transformation Leadership and everyone in between, we deliver solutions that unite these unique business cultures for collective success in today’s data-driven economy.

At CBT, we take our tagline to heart: Delivering Technology with a Human Touch. We put people at the center of our process, products, and technology solutions. With the focus areas of Internet of Things, IT/OT Convergence, and HPC and Analytics, we’re ready to take your innovation initiatives from ideas to execution. Learn more at www.cbtechinc.com.

Follow CBT: Twitter and LinkedIn

Copyright © 2023 CBT, Inc. All rights reserved.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Natalie Lewis

The Channel Company

nlewis@thechannelcompany.com

Attachment