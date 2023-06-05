Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to Lead Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand

English French

TORONTO, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, with strong support from the public and private sectors, is pleased to announce that it will lead Smarter Living: The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand in the fall of 2023.



APF Canada is now accepting delegate applications for this funded mission, part of the Foundation’s 2023-2025 mission series, Northeast X Southeast: Advancing Partnerships Between Canada and Asia.

The fall 2023 mission will focus on the cleantech, health tech, and information and computer technology (ICT) sectors to spotlight the innovations Canadian women entrepreneurs bring to these sectors. The seventh mission in APF Canada’s Women’s Business Missions to Asia Series, this dual mission to two dynamic economies in Northeast and Southeast Asia will bring together Canadian women entrepreneurs with businesses in South Korea and Thailand to promote gender-inclusive trade, support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and catalyze international partnerships between Canadian companies and these key markets in Asia.

South Korea and Thailand present ideal market opportunities for Canadian businesses, particularly in the sectors of cleantech, health care, and ICT. Both countries have strategically prioritized these industries in their economic strategies and offer attractive incentives to foster growth and collaboration. By capitalizing on these complementary markets, Canadian companies can establish a strong foothold and tap into the potential for long-term success and mutually beneficial partnerships.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand will feature public conferences with high-level speakers from Canada, South Korea, and Thailand to discuss bilateral and regional trade issues, gender inclusion in the economy with the goal of women’s economic advancement, and SME supports. The delegates will participate in personalized business-to-business (B2B) matchmaking, company pitches, and networking opportunities with conference attendees.

The Canadian Women-only Business Mission to South Korea and Thailand is generously supported by contributions from the Government of Canada through Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada.

Key Links:

Contacts:

Information:

A.W. Lee, Ph.D., Director, Inclusive International Trade,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

a.w.lee@asiapacific.ca

Media:

Michael Roberts, Communications Director,

Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

michael.roberts@asiapacific.ca