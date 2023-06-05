The Global Consumer NAS Market

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer NAS Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0463533/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the consumer NAS market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for video surveillance systems, the increase in the number of smart connected devices, and the increasing use of unified storage systems.



The consumer NAS market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud

• Hybrid



By End-user

• Business

• Home



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in the adoption of hybrid storage arrays as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer NAS market growth during the next few years. Also, the increasing adoption of centralized and micro-mobile data centers and the growing popularity of online education will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the consumer NAS market covers the following areas:

• Consumer NAS market sizing

• Consumer NAS market forecast

• Consumer NAS market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer NAS market vendors that include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Buffalo Americas Inc., Buurst Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D Link Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., Drobo Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infortrend Technology Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NASuni Corp., NEC Corp., QNAP Systems Inc., Seagate Technology Holdings Plc, Synology Inc., and Western Digital Corp.. Also, the consumer NAS market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

