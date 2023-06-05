New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pediatric and Maternity Care Market : Analysis By Services, Maternal Age, Service Medium, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464889/?utm_source=GNW





The research study covers a detailed analysis of the Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Australia, South Korea). Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



During the forecast period, 2024-2028, Global Pediatric and Maternity Care is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.73%. The growing population, as well as the growing urbanization, are driving up the Pediatric and Maternity Care market. Global Pediatric and Maternity Care is expected to generate USD 1472.22 billion by the end of 2028, up from USD 660.65 billion in 2022. A favourable growth element for the Global Pediatric and Maternity Care market is the rising birth rates in Asia Pacific and other regions across the world. Services related to Pediatric care such as adolescent gynaecology, behavioural health, telemedicine, and immunization persuade hospitals, maternity clinics, and others to implement the services.



The rising fertility rate, an increase in the adoption of technologies in the health sector, the expansion of hospital services offerings, and the demand for telemedicine and online consultancy services are key drivers driving the overall market growth.



The Asia Pacific represents a significant market for Pediatric and Maternity Care services. The market size is influenced by the birth rates, population, and the increasing disposable income in the country within the region. Pediatric and maternity services aim to optimize the use of cash, reduce costs, and improve the overall health of women and newborn babies. Such services involve hospitals, health institutions, and Pediatric and Maternity Care providers working together to ensure the availability of secure services.



The demand for telemedicine has been steadily rising over the past few years, and its demand has accelerated even further due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Telemedicine enables better continuity of care by facilitating follow-up appointments, medication management, and chronic disease monitoring. Patients can stay connected with their healthcare providers more easily and receive timely interventions when needed.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report presents the analysis of the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023, and the forecast period of 2024-2028.



• The research study analyses the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market by region (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East, and Africa) and by country (United States, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, China, India, Australia, South Korea).



• The report analyses the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market by Services (Pre Natal Services, Post Natal Services, Birthing Services, and Fertility Services).



• The report analyses the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market by Maternal Age (Under 20, 21-30 Years, 31-40 Years, Above 40).



• The report analyses the Pediatric & Maternity Care Market by Service Medium (Hospitals, Nursing Homes & Clinics, At-Home Services, Online Consultancy Services).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, Services, Maternal Age, and Service Medium.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analyzed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Carle Health, Christiana Care, Cleveland Clinic, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Riley Hospital for Children, Boston’s Children’s Hospital, Texas Children’s Hospital, Melbourne Royal Children’s Hospital.

