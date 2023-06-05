New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Module Level Power Electronics Market : Analysis By Value and Volume, By Type, By Data Rate, End-User, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464887/?utm_source=GNW





The research study is global in nature and covers a detailed analysis of the market in America (U.S., Brazil, Rest of the Americas), Europe (Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and the Middle East and Africa. Additionally, the research report displays data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research study also assesses the market growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.



During the forecast period, 2024-2028, the Global Module Level Power Electronics market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.35%. MLPE market is propelled by high demand for Solar PV installations, high energy efficiency, sustainable energy consumption, and changing government regulations. The Global Module Level Power Electronics Market is expected to generate USD 5495.65 Million by the end of 2028, up from USD 2320.01 Million in 2022. Solar PV is becoming the low-cost option for new electricity generation with an increased power generation of 179 TWh in the year 2021, as per IEA analysis. MLPE technology is commonly used to improve fault detection, energy yield, safety capabilities, and rapid shutdown requirements.



In the year 2021, North America is the leading market for module-level power optimizers, with the United States representing around 44% of global shipments. Due to government initiatives, declining solar panel prices, and growing awareness of the advantages of renewable energy module-level power optimizers market has been expanding in developing economies.



MLPE can eliminate losses caused by PV module orientation mismatch and reduce energy losses resulting from the partial shade of modules by 20% to 35%, according to the Renewable Energy of the U.S. Department of Energy and Office of Energy Efficiency. MLPE technology is widely used in commercial, residential and industrial areas. Manufacturers of module-level power optimizers have been focusing on technological advancement including remote monitoring, rapid shutdown capabilities, and compatibility with various types of solar panels to enhance productivity, reliability, and integration abilities.



The need for efficient and optimized renewable energy systems will increase in the coming years as the demand for green buildings continues to rise globally. Countries such as China, United States, Germany, India, United Kingdom are committed to clean energy and its aim to reduce carbon emissions has led to substantial commercial solar installations, particularly in industrial and commercial sectors. Also, DG Solar is expected to comprise approximately 46% of global PV installations between 2022-2026 (DG) which would have a significant impact on driving the market for module-level power electronics (MLPE). New MLPE devices that support single, twin, or quad configurations of modules have also been made available, resulting in high demand for MLPE.



The Global Module Level Power Electronics Market is highly competitive, with the Leading 5 companies holding approximately 90% share in the market. The leading companies in the market are Solar Edge Technologies, Enphase energy, Tigo, APSystems, and Huawei. SolarEdge is the leading company in MLPE, accounting for approximately 60% share with a dominant presence in the power optimizer and inverter industries.



Further, power optimizers and microinverter systems can identify and diagnose issues at the module level with the help of AI algorithms. Also, it can analyze various factors, such as roof shape, shading patterns, and solar irradiance, to optimize the placement and configuration of solar panels in a PV system in residential and commercial sectors.



This study also provides a competitive landscape of the industry and profiles leading players in the Global Module Level Power Electronics Market including Solar Edge Technologies, Enphase energy, Tigo, APSystems, Generac and Huawei. The company profiling includes critical information such as a business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent events and developments. Overall, the report provides a detailed overview of the Global Module Level Power Electronics Market, which will assist industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players looking for expansion opportunities, new players looking for opportunities, and other stakeholders in aligning their market-centric strategies with current and expected future trends.



Scope of the Report:



• The report analyses the Module Level Power Electronics Market by Value (USD Billion).



• The report analyses the Module Level Power Electronics Market by Volume (MW Shipment).



• The report presents the analysis of Module Level Power Electronics Market for the historical period of 2018-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2028.



• The regions analysed in the report include the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. The countries analysed in the report include the United States, Brazil, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia.



• The report analyses the Module Level Power Electronics Market by Type (Power Optimizers, Microinverters).



• The report analyses the Module Level Power Electronics Market by End-User (Residential, Commercial, Utility-Scale).



• The report analyses the Module Level Power Electronics Market by data rate (less than 10G, 40G-100G, more than 100G).



• The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented.



• Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.



• The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Enphase Energy, Solar Edge Technology Inc., APSystems, Tigo Energy, Generac and Huwaei.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464887/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________