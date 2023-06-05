Pea Milk Market Size is projected to reach USD 305 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pea milk is made by pressing dried peas, especially yellow peas, to extract the milk. Pea milk has all the essential nutrients for babies and toddlers, including vitamin D, protein, fat, and calcium. It has 50% more calcium and half as much saturated fat as other milk alternatives. Most of the growth in the global pea milk market is because there are more vegans and health-conscious people worldwide.

Furthermore, health problems like lactose intolerance, caused by a lack of the enzyme lactase in the intestines, and the alarming rise of obesity worldwide, caused by eating too many fats, drive the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products. Additionally, more people are allergic to dairy products, so pea milk is becoming more popular in developed and developing markets. People are also becoming more health-conscious and have more money to spend, positively affecting the pea milk market.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pea-milk-market/request-sample





Widespread Demand for Plant-Based Milk and Growing Vegan Population Push the Market Forward

The pea milk market will likely grow because more people are looking for plant-based milk. In the past few years, there has been a huge demand for plant-based milk since it is made naturally, and this trend is likely to continue through the forecast period. People are widely drinking pea milk because it is good for health, driving the global market. Professionals in health and nutrition are also telling people to switch to plant-based milk, helping the pea milk market grow in developed countries.

Furthermore, more and more people have become vegans. Consumers in countries like Canada are moving away from eating animal products and towards plant-based food that is made naturally and is healthier and cleaner. The Vegan Society, a charity that promotes vegan food , said in a report that over 560,000 people signed up for Veganuary, a campaign where people try to eat vegan for the whole month of January.

In 2019, 250,000 people took part, and in 2020, there were 400,000, which was the highest number ever. Therefore, a rise in the number of vegan consumers is likely to increase the demand for plant-based products from different sources. This is a key growth driver for the global market and will take the pea milk market to new heights of profits and help it earn exceptional revenue.

Consumers Allergic to Dairy Products Create Tremendous Opportunities for the Pea Milk Market

People allergic to milk cannot drink regular milk or milk products, so they need drinks made from plants, like pea milk. People think of pea milk and products made from it as alternatives to dairy products because they come from plants. Additionally, pea milk has similar nutrients, vitamins, and calcium to cow's milk, making it more popular. Pea milk drinks with new flavors are also bringing in many new customers, which is a big part of the market's growth. Due to this, the rise in the number of people who are allergic to dairy is likely to help the growth of the global pea milk market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 305 million CAGR 10.8% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Flavor, By Packaging Type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, LATAM Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Devon Garden Food Ltd., Freedom Foods Group Ltd., Nestle S.A., Ripple Foods PBC., Snappea Foods, Sproud International AB, Symrise AG etc. Key Market Opportunities Increase in the Number of Consumers Allergic to Dairy Products Create Tremendous Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Soaring Demand for Plant-Based Milk

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/pea-milk-market





Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the sizeable obese population in the US and Canada. Obesity has compelled people to consume cholesterol-free, naturally prepared plant-based products. Additionally, an increase in demand for innovative products in the region may possess new opportunities for the market players in the global pea milk market.

Europe holds the second-largest market share. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period. This is accredited to the large population with food allergies to dairy-based milk products and the rising disposable income. A study states that around 27% of consumers in the UK agreed that plant-based milk was healthier than dairy milk, which has increased its penetration in the region. The launch of pea milk by discount stores in Germany is one of the major factors that boost the growth of the pea milk market in the European region. Products with new tastes and flavors are expected to unfold new opportunities for the market players in the coming future.

Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly, with more people becoming aware of the advantages of pea milk. Health consciousness and preference for organic products also help the market grow. Furthermore, improvement in taste and flavor is anticipated to unfold new business opportunities for the regional market. The competition in the pea milk market in Asia-Pacific has witnessed a consistent rise in the past few years due to an increase in the number of new players entering the market. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the pea milk market.





Key Highlights



The global pea milk market size was valued at USD 150 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 150 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 305 million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Flavor-wise , the global pea milk market is segmented into Original, Unsweetened, Vanilla, and Chocolate. Original Flavor is most preferred and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

, the global pea milk market is segmented into Original, Unsweetened, Vanilla, and Chocolate. Original Flavor is most preferred and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Packaging type-wise , the global pea milk market is classified into Bottles and Aseptic Cartons. Aseptic cartons hold the largest market share and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period.

, the global pea milk market is classified into Bottles and Aseptic Cartons. Aseptic cartons hold the largest market share and are expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global pea milk market is primarily segmented into North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. North America is the largest market shareholder and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

Devon Garden Food Ltd. Freedom Foods Group Ltd. Nestle S.A. Ripple Foods PBC. Snappea Foods Sproud International AB Symrise AG





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pea-milk-market/request-sample





Global Pea Milk Market: Segmentation

By Flavor

Original

Unsweetened

Vanilla

Chocolate

By Packaging Type

Bottles

Aseptic Cartons

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION RESEARCH OBJECTIVES MARKET DEFINITION LIMITATIONS & ASSUMPTIONS MARKET SCOPE & SEGMENTATION CURRENCY & PRICING CONSIDERED MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT EMERGING REGIONS / COUNTRIES EMERGING COMPANIES EMERGING APPLICATIONS / END USE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE NEW BUSINESS MODELS / REVENUE STREAMS TAM MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS MARKET WARNING FACTORS LATEST MACRO ECONOMIC INDICATORS GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT HUMAN FACTORS TECHNOLOGY FACTORS MARKET ASSESSMENT PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS RAW MATERIAL ANALYSIS SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS TRADE ANALYSIS M & A AGREEMENTS & COLLABRATION ANALYSIS EXPORT IMPORT ANALYSIS COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS ESG TRENDS GLOBAL PEA MILK MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS GLOBAL PEA MILK MARKET INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE U.S. BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE CANADA EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE U.K. BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE GERMANY FRANCE SPAIN ITALY RUSSIA NORDIC BENELUX REST OF EUROPE APAC MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE CHINA BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE KOREA JAPAN INDIA AUSTRALIA TAIWAN SOUTH EAST ASIA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE UAE BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE TURKEY SAUDI ARABIA SOUTH AFRICA EGYPT NIGERIA REST OF MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE BRAZIL BY FLAVOR INTRODUCTION FLAVOR BY VALUE ORIGINAL BY VALUE UNSWEETENED BY VALUE VANILLA BY VALUE CHOCOLATE BY VALUE BY PACKAGING TYPE INTRODUCTION PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE BOTTLES BY VALUE ASEPTIC CARTONS BY VALUE MEXICO ARGENTINA CHILE COLOMBIA REST OF LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT ADOPTION MATRIX PEA MILK MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS PEA MILK MARKET RANKING BY REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURERS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS VENDOR FOOTPRINT ANALYSIS MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT DEVON GARDEN FOOD LTD. OVERVIEW BUSINESS INFORMATION REVENUE ASP GROSS MARGIN SWOT ANALYSIS RECENT DEVELOPMMENTS FREEDOM FOODS GROUP LTD. NESTLE S.A. RIPPLE FOODS PBC. SNAPPEA FOODS SPROUD INTERNATIONAL AB SYMRISE AG RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH DATA SECONDARY DATA MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES PRIMARY DATA KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION BOTTOM-UP APPROACH TOP-DOWN APPROACH MARKET PROJECTION RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS ASSUMPTIONS LIMITATIONS RISK ASSESSMENT APPENDIX DISCUSSION GUIDE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS RELATED REPORTS DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/pea-milk-market/toc





Market News

In May 2022, Snappea Foods expanded its operations and sales channels in Singapore to acquire the South-East Asian Market.

Snappea Foods expanded its operations and sales channels in Singapore to acquire the South-East Asian Market. In May 2022, Symrise AG launched a brand accelerator to drive Beauty Activations innovations.

Symrise AG launched a brand accelerator to drive Beauty Activations innovations. In February 2022, Nestle S.A signed a collaboration deal with research institutes to strengthen agricultural science expertise.

Nestle S.A signed a collaboration deal with research institutes to strengthen agricultural science expertise. In January 2022, Devon Garden Food Ltd secured funding to launch a new sustainable plant-based milk product.





News Media

Global Pea Starch Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.45%



Global Non-dairy Creamer Market Growing at a Staggering CAGR of 7.2%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Pea Protein Market : Information by Product (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured, Hydrolysate), Application (Meat Substitutes, Bakery Goods, Dietary Supplements), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Pea Protein Isolate Market : Information by Product Type (Low, Medium & High Purity Pea Protein Isolate), Application (Sports Nutrition Food), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Bakery Product Market: Information by Type and Product Range, Form (Organic, Sugar-Free), Distribution Channel (Convenient Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Chocolate Milk Market: Information by Type (Dairy-Based Chocolate Milk, Non-Dairy Based Chocolate Milk), Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Convenience Stores), and Region — Forecast till 2030

A2 Milk Market : Information by Form (Liquid, Powder), Packaging Form (Carton, Bottle), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Online Retail), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Oat Milk Market : Information by Source (Organic and Conventional), Product (Plain and Flavored), Packaging (Cartons and Bottles), Distribution Channel (Grocery Store, E-Commerce), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com