Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 5.6.2023 

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange  
   
Trade date5.6.2023 
Bourse tradeBuy 
ShareENENTO 
Amount4,000Shares
Average price/ share18.8125EUR
Total cost75,250.00EUR
   
   
Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 145 200 shares
including the shares repurchased on 5.6.2023 
   
   
