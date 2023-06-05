Global Battery Energy Storage System Market Poised for Significant Growth, Fairfield Market Research Says Li-ion Battery Will Remain the Leading Category

London, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing penetration of renewable energy sources has created greater need for effective energy storage systems to balance supply and demand fluctuations. As battery energy storage systems play a critical role in the integration of renewable energy to the grid and in stabilizing the power supply, a new study of Fairfield Market Research predicts a promising pace of growth in demand across the global battery energy storage system market. Additionally, these systems provide fast-response power to enhance grid stability, regulate grid frequency, and mitigate voltage fluctuations. They also help maintain a reliable and resilient grid infrastructure, particularly in areas with high renewable energy penetration.

Moreover, battery energy storage systems allow for efficient load management by storing excess energy during off-peak periods and delivering the same during peak demand hours. This aids in reducing electricity costs for consumers and optimizes grid operations. Various governments have also begun to lend financial incentives while offering favorable policies that promote the deployment and adoption of energy storage systems, in a move to achieve their respective energy efficiency goals. Factors such as these are expected to have a profound influence on the growth trajectory of the global battery energy storage system market in the coming years.

Insights into Segmentation Analysis

The global battery energy storage system market is segmented on the basis of – Battery Type, Connection Type, Application, and Region. With respect to the Battery Type aspect of this market, the ‘Lithium-Ion Battery’ sub-segment is slated to account for the majority share of this market. Based on Connection Type, the ‘On-Grid Connection’ sub-segment is expected to have the highest market share. Whereas, from an Application segmentation perspective, the ‘Utility-Scale' application sub-segment held the largest share in the global BESS market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

As per a study conducted by Fairfield Market Research, North America is expected to index the highest share of the battery energy storage system market based on the highest impact and growth potential, as well as the presence of supportive governmental policies, increasing renewable energy integration, and grid modernization initiatives. Europe is also slated to account for a significant share of this market, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and France leading the race. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to index a high CAGR over the forecast timeline with China, Japan, and South Korea at the forefront.

Key Market Players

EnerSys, BYD Company Limited, EVE Energy Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, LG Energy Solutions Co. Ltd., Kokam, Narada Asia Pacific PTE. Ltd., ABB Ltd., Tesla, Fluence Energy Inc., General Electric, TotalEnergies SE, Tata Power Company Limited, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., VRB Energy, and Black & Veatch Holding Company, constitute some of the major competitors steering the competitive landscape of the global battery energy storage system market.

