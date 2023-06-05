Online Therapy Services Market Poised for a Promising Outlook, Fairfield Market Research Spots Opportunity in CBT

London, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growing adoption of online healthcare services such as telehealth has been highly beneficial for those patients who are restricted due to mobility issues, chronic illnesses, or emergency. Although received a strong impetus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, online therapy services have been here since a long time. The media of communications have changed, gaining new dimensions of growth for the online therapy services market. Increasing need from worldwide for psychiatric examinations, and psychological support is expected to keep the market afloat. A study of Fairfield Market Research says that the online therapy services industry is in an infant stage and is poised to demonstrate a remarkable performance in the years to come. The report would provide an insightful view of the market to reveal a profound growth analysis and forecast of the same during the years of forecast, 2023 – 2030.
Insights into Segmentation Analysis
The demand for cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is identified to be the highest as the therapy enables patients to identity their behavioral issues or patterns and address the same effectively and efficiently. With an increasing number of patients seeking treatment for their stress-related concerns thereby attaining wellbeing, the cognitive behavioral therapy segment is likely to uphold dominance. On the other side, a majority of demand continues to come from the residential segment as the residential online therapy services typically provide patients with full detoxification along with leisure activities that collectively facilitate recovery.
Insights into Regional Analysis
Preliminary research of the online therapy services market shows that the largest share of the market revenue pie is currently accounted by Asia Pacific as the region witnesses a climbing rate of mental health illnesses. The cost to economy of mental health conditions is considerably high, especially across the key Asian nations, including China, India, Australia, New Zealand. This is expected to drive the dominance of Asia Pacific’s online therapy services market in global industry. On the other hand, the market in North America continues to see sustained expansion as the governments here have been proactive about effectively addressing and treating the rising proportion of mental health conditions.
Global Online Therapy Services Market Competition
The report would throw light on the detailed strategic and competitive profiles of some of the leading companies in the worldwide online therapy services industry with an intent to reveal the competition trends for the potential participants. A few of the profiled players include names like TalkSpace, MDLive, BetterHelp, Calmerry, Cerebral, and 7 Cup.
Global Online Therapy Services Market is Segmented as Below:
By Type
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
- Psychodynamic Therapy
- Personal Centered Therapy
By Application
- Residential Use
- Commercial
By Industry Vertical
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Centers
- Others
By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LAMEA
