Publication on June 5, 2023, after market closure

Regulated information

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS COMMUNICATES THE RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF JUNE 5, 2023

EVS Broadcast Equipment SA, leading provider of live video production systems, held a postponed Extraordinary General Meeting on June 5, 2023 (due to the lack of attendance quorum at the Extraordinary General Meeting convened on May 16, 2023).

In total 114 shareholders representing 3,860,913 shares, or 26.9% of the company shares, attended (by proxy) the Ordinary General Meeting held physically at the company's registered office before France Andris, LLM, notary of Bassenge.

All the resolutions have been approved, i.e.:

The authorization for the Board of Directors to increase the capital within the framework of the authorized capital procedure as per the Belgian Companies and Associations Code up to a maximum amount of EUR 1,600,000, excluding the issue premium; and

The issuance of warrants.

The minutes of the meeting, together with all documents relating to the Extraordinary General Meeting of June 5, 2023, will be shortly published on our company website w w w.e vs . c o m .

Veerle De Wit, CFO*

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel: +32 4 361 70 04. E-Mail:corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition, and results of operations of EVS and its affiliates. These statements are based on the current expectations or beliefs ’f EVS's management and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties relate to changes in technology and market requirements, the company’s concentration on one industry, decline in demand for the company’s products and those of its affiliates, inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications, and loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition which could cause the actual results or performance of the company to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. EVS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



About EVS



EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.

For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

