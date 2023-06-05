Bouygues: Disclosure of trading in own shares

French English

REGULATED INFORMATION

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

Paris, 05/06/23

Disclosure of trading in own shares on 29, 30, 31 may, 1 and 2 June 2023.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2023

Name of issuer Identity code of issuer Transaction date Identity code of financial instrument Total daily volume traded (number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares purchased Market BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 29 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.3935 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 30 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.4262 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 31 May 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.0443 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 01 June 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.1996 XPAR BOUYGUES SA 969500MOCLNQFNZN0D63 02 June 2023 FR0000120503 50,000 30.4155 XPAR

https://www.bouygues.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2023-06-05-tableau-de-declaration-a-j7-des-operations-de-rachat.xlsx

