Quadient Customers Realize New Customer Experience Possibilities with Inspire Release 16

Quadient’s latest update to its industry-leading CCM solution offers more cloud, more automation and more control for better customer experience



Paris, June 5, 2023

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, today announced the general availability of Quadient Inspire Flex Release 16 (R16), the latest advancement of Quadient’s enterprise omnichannel customer communications management (CCM) software solution. The release adds new features and capabilities designed to help organizations advance their cloud strategy, automate omnichannel orchestration and improve operational efficiencies and employee productivity while delivering a better total customer experience across channels.

Quadient continuously invests in innovations for its suite of advanced software solutions. The Inspire R16 release helps organizations unlock new customer experience (CX) possibilities by removing many of the conventional limitations of CCM surrounding deployment, integrations, content creation and omnichannel orchestration. Additionally, Quadient now offers local hosting options in the UK and Japan for its Inspire Flex Cloud components.

“We remain committed to supporting our customers’ most ambitious CX goals with continuous improvement of our cutting-edge software solutions and further advancement of the CCM-to-CXM evolution,” said Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, Quadient. “Quadient Inspire R16 unlocks new CX possibilities with expanded cloud deployment options, intelligent content management tools and event-triggered omnichannel delivery.”

More than 350 early adopters in Quadient’s First Movers Advantage Program are already successfully using Inspire R16. New features include:

More cloud: Inspire R16 provides more cloud deployment options by adding support for Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and a Docker container registry. Inspire customers are future-proofing their CCM infastructure and seamlessly scaling to changing needs by taking advantage of their choice of cloud infrastructure.

Inspire R16 provides more cloud deployment options by adding support for Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS) and a Docker container registry. Inspire customers are future-proofing their CCM infastructure and seamlessly scaling to changing needs by taking advantage of their choice of cloud infrastructure. More automation: From Salesforce and Apache Kafka integration to a new Events API, Inspire R16 introduces an array of new accelerators and connectors to enable expanded customer journey insights and automation of customized delivery scenarios. The new Omnichannel Orchestration Event Trigger allows for channel events—QR code scan, form submission, weblink visit—to auto-trigger tailored communication delivery workflows with little to no manual effort or coding.

More control: With new authoring assistance, dynamic charting, multi-document editing and ready-made email design components, Inspire R16 users create interactive communications in less time that are designed and optimized for readability in less time. New quality control features include change tracking and automated testing tools within the Inspire Compare component.





Quadient Inspire is the only CCM solution on the market that offers standalone, full SaaS (Inspire Evolve) and on premise and hybrid (Inspire Flex) deployments, as well as SaaS customer journey mapping (Inspire Journey) and orchestration. Inspire is available through the Quadient Hub, a comprehensive and unified software-as-a-service platform that provides a single-entry point into all of Quadient’s Intelligent Communication Automation cloud solutions for customer communication management and financial automation. To learn more about Inspire R16, visit https://www.quadient.com/en/inspire-whats-new .

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

Sandy Armstrong, Sterling Kilgore Global Press Relations Manager Director of Media & Communications +1-203-301-3673 +1-630-699-8979 j.scolaro@quadient.com sarmstrong@sterlingkilgore.com

