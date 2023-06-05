Top Knee Surgeon at Ortho Las Vegas Responds To Community Praise

Las Vegas, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Las Vegas, Nevada -

NV based Ortho Las Vegas would like to thank its community for the recent support they have shown the clinic and its team. Led by Dr. Roddy McGee, the team regularly treats patients with knee, elbow and shoulder issues as well as other conditions. While the clinic considers a positive patient outcome to be its own reward, feedback from the community it serves is also appreciated.

Ortho Las Vegas offers a range of services that focus on bringing a patient’s body back to its full range of motion as well as address pain or other limitations. The overall success of a procedure depends on a number of factors, including the severity of the condition or injury in question and so on, but those who entrust their recovery to Ortho Las Vegas can rest assured that they are in the best of hands. Whether an individual requires a complicated elbow replacement or an MRI to ascertain that no more intervention is necessary, they will receive all the care they need at this clinic.

One patient says, “Roddy McGee has been my Orthopedic doctor for many years. He is warm and personable. He has the best reputation in Las Vegas and beyond. I wouldn't consider any other surgeon, I trust him completely. He will never push you toward any treatment you don't want. I always feel like we work together. He's the best in his field. You won't go wrong with Dr. McGee.”

Another review highlights how quick and convenient it is for patients to book appointments with the clinic. “This was simply too easy,” says the patient. “Made the initial appointment on Friday for the following Monday morning. Getting an initial appointment that quickly is very difficult, if not impossible to do in this local area. The appointment reminders, arrival notification via the app, and greeting in the lobby was equally easy and simple. I was escorted to the exam room 20 minutes early! Dr. McGee came in minutes later, and I was out the door before my scheduled appointment time. Never had a medical experience like this. Very efficient, excellent communications, great staff and professional. Recommend.”

According to the clinic, it is important for patients to feel at ease when they arrive for consultations or treatment. Despite the fact that Dr. McGee is considered by many to be one of the top orthopedic surgeons in the area (especially in sports medicine), he says this does not mean the clinic would ever take patients for granted. Every patient is valued, and their respective issues receive top priority when they stop by for medical assistance.

Those who utilize the clinic’s services may wish to learn more about its knee, elbow and shoulder surgeon, Dr. Roddy McGee. An orthopedic surgeon by profession, Dr. McGee also has subspecialty fellowship training in sports medicine. His extensive medical education enables him to work with confidence in arthroscopic and open treatment of shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle injuries. While athletes may appreciate his training in general orthopedic surgery and fracture care, others will similarly benefit a great deal from his expertise in joint replacement surgery for arthritis of the hip, knee and shoulder.

Scheduling an appointment is as easy as calling the clinic directly, but patients are welcome to visit the official Ortho Las Vegas website and fill in the included appointment form. Prior to visiting the clinic for this purpose, patients are requested to gather certain documents to support their care, such as their insurance information, medical records (such as reports, X-rays, MRIs, CT scans), a driver’s license or valid ID and so on.

Patients who receive treatment here will also be supplied with an additional point of contact for any concerns they may have. While the clinic maintains regular operating hours, patients can get in touch at any time for further assistance.

A full list of recommended documents can be found on the website, along with information on the clinic’s various services and procedures as well as the conditions they are designed to treat. Alternatively, patients are welcome to phone or email the clinic to follow up on any further inquiries.

