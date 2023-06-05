New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Tactical data link Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464170/?utm_source=GNW

The global tactical data link market is expected to grow from $7.39 billion in 2022 to $7.93 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The tactical data link market is expected to reach $10.07 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.



The tactical data link market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing a multi-function information distribution system (MIDS), joint tactical information distribution system (JTIDS) and tactical targeting network technology (TTNT).The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The tactical data link market also includes sales of sensors, antennas, weapon data link controllers, and processors that are used in providing tactical data link services.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Tactical data links are secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and commanders to share tactical data. Tactical data links work as secure wireless communication networks providing safe military protocols for exchanging tactical data between platforms and directives.



North America was the largest region in the tactical data link market in 2022, and is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in tactical data link report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main solutions for tactical data links are hardware and software.Hardware refers to the devices and technology, both internal and external that enable it to perform specific functions.



Tactical data links include hardware such as radios, networks, sensors, cables, and connectors, and computer hardware used to transmit and receive data. The types of data links involved are link 11, link 16, link 22, and others that operate on air, ground, and sea platform for various applications such as command and control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare, radio communication, and situational awareness.



The increasing military expenditure is expected to propel the growth of the tactical data link market going forward.Military expenditure is the government’s money to provide its military with personnel, weapons, and equipment.



Tactical data connections secure military communication protocols that allow platforms and missions to share tactical data. For instance, in April 2022, according to global military spending data published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri), a Sweden-based data analysis and recommendation provider for armed conflict military expenditure research institute, global military spending increased by 0.7% in 2021, resulting in a total expenditure of $2113 billion. Further, according to data provided by World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, the military expenditure of the united states increased to $800.67 billion in 2021 from $778.4 billion in 2020. Therefore, the increasing military expenditure is driving the growth of the tactical data link market.



Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the tactical data link market.Major companies operating in the tactical data link market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, a US-based defense and space manufacturing company specializing in tactical data link products and services, introduced Link 22 support for its established range of tactical data link (TDL) solutions to enhance interoperability and capabilities for the US military and coalition partners.Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions has integrated the new Link 22 capability into its TCG product line, which includes the LinkPRO Tactical Data Link Processing Software, the Ground Tactical Data Link System, and the Battlefield Operations Support System TDL testing and platform integration solution.



Link 22 is a secure digital radio system used by NATO to provide beyond-line-of-sight communications in the HF and UHF bands. This integration allows customers to streamline their TDL certification program and avoid the need for maintaining separate systems, as well as the requirement to learn multiple user interfaces.



In January 2023, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., a US-based aerospace and defense company acquired the tactical data links product line from Viasat Inc. for approximately $1.96 billion. With this acquisition of Viasat’s TDL product line, which also includes its Link 16 space assets, L3Harris will increase resilient communication and networking capabilities for a wider user base, achieving broader end-to-end, sensor-to-shooter connectivity. Viasat Inc. is a US-based satellite communications company specializing in tactical data links and networking systems covering military and commercial markets.



