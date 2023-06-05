Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares

        Paris, June 5, 2023

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES
FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 2, 2023

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of shares)Average Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6229/05/2023FR001045120329 500 19,3703XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/05/2023FR00104512038 135 19,4235XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6230/05/2023FR00104512031 525 19,3779CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/05/2023FR001045120359 408 19,2019XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/05/2023FR001045120332 092 19,1818CEUX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/05/2023FR00104512038 000 19,1394TQEX
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6231/05/2023FR00104512037 000 19,1366AQEU
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6201/06/2023FR001045120318 725 19,3487XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6202/06/2023FR00104512033 602 19,3573XPAR

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

        

