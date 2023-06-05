English French

Paris, June 5, 2023

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM MAY 29 TO JUNE 2, 2023



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from May 29 to June 2, 2023.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares) Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 29/05/2023 FR0010451203 29 500 19,3703 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/05/2023 FR0010451203 8 135 19,4235 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 30/05/2023 FR0010451203 1 525 19,3779 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/05/2023 FR0010451203 59 408 19,2019 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/05/2023 FR0010451203 32 092 19,1818 CEUX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/05/2023 FR0010451203 8 000 19,1394 TQEX REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 31/05/2023 FR0010451203 7 000 19,1366 AQEU REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 01/06/2023 FR0010451203 18 725 19,3487 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 02/06/2023 FR0010451203 3 602 19,3573 XPAR







