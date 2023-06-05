Global Sales of Sodium Diacetate are Anticipated Reaching US$ 1.1 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR Report

Rockville, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The recent research analysis by Fact.MR on the global market global sodium diacetate provides a thorough overview of the industry’s product, end-user, and region categories. It also offers comprehensive details on important players and the crucial tactics they are turning to for gaining an upper hand over their competitors.



Sodium diacetate is a chemical compound with the formula NaH(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 . It is a sodium salt of acetic acid, which means it is formed by the reaction of acetic acid with sodium hydroxide. Sodium diacetate is a white crystalline powder that is highly soluble in water. It is commonly used in the food industry for its antimicrobial and pH-controlling properties.

Sodium diacetate is primarily used as a food preservative in a wide range of products such as bakery goods, processed meats, snacks, sauces, and seasonings. It helps prevent the growth of bacteria and molds, extending the shelf life of food products. Additionally, it is used as a flavor enhancer and pH regulator in various food and beverage applications.

The market is being driven by several factors, including increasing demand for convenience food products, changing consumer preferences for longer shelf life and quality of food, and growing awareness about food safety and hygiene. Rise in foodborne illnesses and the need for effective preservation methods have also contributed to market growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for sodium diacetate is valued at US$ 614.34 million in 2023.

Sales of sodium diacetate are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

The market is expected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by the end of 2033.

Demand for sodium diacetate in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 80.65 million by the end of 2033, progressing at a CAGR of 6.

“Technological advancements in food preservation techniques, shift towards natural preservatives, and development of innovative sodium diacetate-based formulations are some of the notable trends in this market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Employing effective marketing methods allows producers to advertise their products and strengthen their brand presence. Key producers of sodium diacetate are gaining a sizable market share as a result. To expand their income streams in the coming years, market players are focusing on tactics such as product launches, investments, and geographical expansions.

Niacet, a sodium preservative expert, was purchased by Kerry Group, an Irish ingredients company, from SK Capital, a private investment firm, in June 2021 for a price of about US$ 1 billion to expand its product line.



Key Companies Profiled

Henan Honghui Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

W. ULRICH GmbH

Macco Organiques Inc.

Niacet, Kerry Company

Corbion

Vinipul Inorganics Pvt Ltd.

Fooding Group Limited

Market Competition

The market includes both global and regional players engaged in the production and distribution of sodium diacetate. Some of the prominent companies in the sodium diacetate market include Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, Niacet Corporation, Macco Organiques Inc., Lianyungang Tongyuan Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., and Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co. Ltd.

To jointly broaden their offerings and enhance their services, Milla Pharmaceuticals and Woodward Pharma Services LLC entered into a partnership in July 2021.



Key Segments of Sodium Diacetate Industry Research

By Grade : Food Industrial

By Form : Powder Granular

By Application : Food & Beverage Processing Meat Products Drinks Sauce Products Baking Food Personal Care & Cosmetic Formulations Medicine Formulations Agrichemical Formulations

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





What differences can the Sodium Diacetate report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in various regions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the Sodium Diacetate and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:

Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in various products in the Sodium Diacetate

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key Sodium Diacetate

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments

Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sodium diacetate market, presenting historical demand data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on grade (food, industrial), form (powder, granular), and application (food & beverage processing [meat products, drinks, sauce products, baking food], personal care & cosmetic formulations, medicine formulations, agrichemical formulations), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa).

