Private 5G Network Market Size is projected to reach USD 28.42 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A private 5G network is a mobile network similar to a public 5G network but enables the owner to offer preferential access or licensing for its wireless spectrum. This can be advantageous when building private wireless networks at locations where coverage, speed, and security capabilities are required beyond what Wi-Fi and other network technologies can provide.

Some characteristics of private 5G are similar to commercial mobile network operators' public 5G networks. Private 5G, like all 5G networks, supplements or replaces 4G LTE as the next generation of wireless mobile technology, delivering lower latency and better throughput. Gigabit rates—or data transfer speeds of up to 10 Gbps—are promised by 5G networks. 5G services, both public and private, cut latency dramatically and can increase coverage to remote places.





The Evolution of Industry 4.0 and Development of Smart Infrastructure to Drive the Private 5G Network Market

A private or non-public 5G network is a specialized local area network (LAN) that provides full internet access to industry, corporate, and other users. With industry 4.0, many major industrial firms, including ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Mercedes-Benz AG, have heavily invested in sensor-based technologies and industrial robotics to improve functional effectiveness and productivity. The IIoT devices use the private 5G network stated above to offer a seamless and secure internet connection.

In addition, demand for real-time-based networking and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) is rapidly increasing in various industries, including manufacturing, oil and gas, aerospace, and transportation. The demand for a private 5G network will grow dramatically during the projection period, allowing for high-speed bandwidth connections during TSN and real-time networking across sectors.

For example, smart cities are hypothetical models that strive to provide a mix of cutting-edge infrastructure and services. ICT infrastructure is present in a smart city to enhance and increase the efficiency of city activities and services. Smart cities are defined as those that adhere to the following components: smart utilities, smart citizen services, and smart structures.

Smart cities use the Internet of Things (IoT) to collect real-time data and respond with quick and low-cost solutions. ICT frameworks interconnect a range of specialized connections of sensors, connected autos, mobile devices, home appliances, telecommunication gateways, and data centers in digital city environments.

As a result, the Internet of Things, which includes cloud, data communications, sensors, and mobility, is critical to the success of smart city projects. 5G standalone (SA) services may have a bright future due to the increased need for faster connectivity and communication.





Network Slicing to Create Growth Opportunities

The point is that network operators can take advantage of it if they correctly identify professional markets, their precise technical requirements in terms of data rate, tolerable latency, and the massive number of connections involved in sending and receiving packets, and provide them with what they require through professional service level agreements.

Even though numerous private networks serve organizations, many business clients are unwilling to invest in and establish their networks. Isolated infrastructure at the network level is irrelevant to them. Service level assurance is, in fact, significantly more essential for them. This enables operators to deal with them and provide Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) options by incorporating the 'network slicing' feature, which allows the operator to ensure corporate customers receive a certain level of service by separating functional groups.

Several MNOs use a technology known as "network slicing" over LTE networks. This functionality allows the operator to access network slices in the RAN and connect them to reply to any application. MNOs will be able to divide resources better and give different classes of rate, range, security, and other technical features to business-critical and mission-critical use cases with 5G.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 28.42 billion by 2030 CAGR 39.8% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Frequency, Spectrum, Vertical Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Nokia Corp., Samsung, ZTE Corp., Deutsche Telekom, Juniper Networks, AT&T Inc., Verizon Communications, Altiostar, Huawei Technologies, Mavenir, BT Group, T Systems International, Cisco Systems, and Vodafone Ltd. Key Market Opportunities Network Slicing to Provide New Opportunities for Operators Key Market Drivers The Emergence of Industry 4.0

Development of Smart Infrastructure

Impact of COVID-19

The Covid-19 pandemic was expected to postpone the development of expanded private 5G infrastructure due to difficulties in future trials and testing required to guarantee the stability and processing performance of 5G standalone networks. The pandemic also impacted telecom regulatory authorities worldwide, prompting them to postpone preparations for a 5G spectrum auction, slowing market growth. For example, Spain, France, Australia, and the United States have temporarily postponed 5G spectrum auctions on many bands, including Sub-6 GHz and mmWave.

Due to the network's inherent benefits, the development of the Covid-19 pandemic and its return in the shape of second and third waves in various regions of the world has fueled demand for private 5G adoption. Remote sensing, increased video quality, reduced latency, and fast bandwidth are just a few of the benefits of private 5G, which may be used effectively in remote working for virtually every vertical.

The post-pandemic period will be crucial for the global private 5G network market. A shortfall of experienced professionals or labor shortages could impede the recovery process, affecting market dynamics and product prices. However, factors such as the growth of smart city infrastructure and the evolution of Industry 4.0 will continue to drive the global market. Overall, the global private 5g network industry will rebound quickly.





Regional Insights

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa make up the market's five regions. The Asia Pacific and North America are the two most important Private 5G Network markets. China and India dominate the Asian market. The expansion is attributed to the presence of many firms in the region and their significant investments in creating automated facilities. Considerable investment in 5G spectrum acquisition in key nations such as Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia will likely boost the regional market growth.

North America is expected to be the second-largest private 5G network market. The United States and Canada are increasing their investments in new industrial technologies. Essential service providers, such as Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc., have increased their spending on creating private 5G network infrastructure, which would likely help North America gain a significant market share.

Leading industrial players like ABB Ltd., Mercedes-Benz, and Siemens AG are expected to accelerate the deployment of private 5G services across key European countries.

Business digitization in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, among other things, has far-reaching implications for regional economies, education, and employment. The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are pioneering the way for regional technological adoption and digital transformation . Saudi Arabia, for example, prioritizes digital shift in its 2030 Strategy and National Transformation Program (NTP) 2020 to create private-sector jobs and encourage partnerships. Such a rapidly growing economy will almost certainly present unrivaled market potential during the foreseeable term.





Key Highlights

The global private 5G network market size was valued at USD 1,376 million in 2021. It is expected to reach a valuation of USD 28,429 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 39.8% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

By component , the software component segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2030, accounting for USD 9,864 million at a CAGR of 41.1% .

, the software component segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2030, accounting for USD 9,864 million at a . By frequency , the Sub-6 GHz segment will dominate the global market, accounting for USD 18,851 million at a CAGR of 36.1% during the forecast period.

, the Sub-6 GHz segment will dominate the global market, accounting for USD 18,851 million at a during the forecast period. By spectrum , the unlicensed/shared spectrum segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2030, accounting for USD 20,206 million at a CAGR of 40% .

, the unlicensed/shared spectrum segment is expected to dominate the global market by 2030, accounting for USD 20,206 million at a . By vertical , the manufacturing vertical segment is expected to reach USD 6,313 million at a CAGR of 42% by 2030.

, the manufacturing vertical segment is expected to reach USD 6,313 million at a by 2030. The global private 5G network market is geographically divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific and North America were the two significant regional markets in 2021.





Competitors in Private 5G Network Market

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Nokia Corp.

Samsung

ZTE Corp.

Deutsche Telekom

Juniper Networks

AT&T Inc.

Verizon Communications

Altiostar

Huawei Technologies

Mavenir

BT Group

T Systems International

Cisco Systems

Vodafone Ltd

Segmentation of Private 5G Network Market

By Component

Hardware Radio Access Network Core Network Backhaul and Transport

Software

Services Installation and Integration Data Services Support and Maintenance



By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave

By Spectrum

Licensed

Unlicensed/Shared

By Vertical

Manufacturing Food and Beverages Automotive Pharmaceuticals Electrical and Electronics Heavy Machinery Clothing and Accessories Others

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Defense

Enterprise and Campus

Mining

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Retail

Agriculture

Smart Cities

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa





Recent Development

In February 2022 , Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation partnered to develop chip-to-cloud solutions for the global deployment of a private 5G network.

, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Microsoft Corporation partnered to develop chip-to-cloud solutions for the global deployment of a private 5G network. In February 2021 , China Mobile and Huawei launched the world's first commercial 4.9 GHz LampSite network in Shanghai. This happened for the first time in digital indoor networks where an average bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands has been combined with distributed Massive MIMO.

, China Mobile and Huawei launched the world's first commercial 4.9 GHz LampSite network in Shanghai. This happened for the first time in digital indoor networks where an average bandwidth of 200 MHz on the 2.6 GHz and 4.9 GHz bands has been combined with distributed Massive MIMO. In February 2021 , at the Haier Institute of Industrial Intelligence, Haier, China Mobile, and Huawei announced their 5G MEC Joint Innovation Base. 5G is the best option for developing private industrial networks. When combined with MEC, a powerful facilitator for a mix of connection, computation, and application, it reaches its full potential.

, at the Haier Institute of Industrial Intelligence, Haier, China Mobile, and Huawei announced their 5G MEC Joint Innovation Base. 5G is the best option for developing private industrial networks. When combined with MEC, a powerful facilitator for a mix of connection, computation, and application, it reaches its full potential. In February 2020, Vodafone Ltd. teamed up with Lufthansa Technik to build a private 5G network campus at Hamburg Airport. This strategic alliance will enable Lufthansa Technik to tailor network configurations to their specific requirements.





News Media

Private 5G Network Market Size Worth USD 28,429 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 39.8%

Global 5g System Integration Market Size USD 67.16 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 27.1%

Global 5G Core Market Size USD 76,001 Million By 2031 | CAGR of 52.9%





