New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cosmetics And Personal Care Packaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464168/?utm_source=GNW

M.A. INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE S P A, APACKS, TurboFil Packaging Machines LLC, VPack Technologies, Zhejiang Rigao Machinery Corp, Liquid Packaging Solutions Inc., Turpack Packaging Machinery, VK Engineering & Company, MESPACK, Accutek Packaging Equipment Company Inc., OPTIMA packaging group GmbH, E-PAK Machinery Inc., and Sonoco Products Company.



The global cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market is expected to grow from $4.30 billion in 2022 to $4.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market is expected to reach $6.82 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market consist of sales of powder fillers, cup filling machines auger filling equipment net weight fillers, and liquid filling equipment.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Cosmetics and personnel care packaging equipment is a type of machinery that encloses and safeguards products by entrapping them in a container for distribution, storage, and use. It is used to rapidly and effectively wrap or place a product in a protective container.



Europe was the largest region in the cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market in 2022. The regions covered in cosmetics and personnel care packing report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment product types are filling, labeling, cleaning, form-fill-seal, cartoning, wrapping, and palletizing.Filling refers to the process of creating an appropriate container (box) for the goods and products so they can be transported and stored in a variety of ways, including sealing, wrapping, and cushioning.



The various materials include plastic, glass, metal, and others, that are applied to skin care, hair care, decorative cosmetics, bath and shower, perfumes, others.



Rising growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market going forward.Electronic commerce, or e-commerce, is the exchange of products and services, the transferring of money or data through an electronic network, typically the Internet.



The rise of e-commerce may have an impact on the packaging materials used for both single products and groups of products, and e-commerce shipping may change the product packaging from boxes to cases, so the rising growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe will propel the growth of the market.For instance, in October 2021, according to the International Trade Administration, a US-based, trade data and analysis agency in the United States Department of Commerce, global retail e-commerce sales reached $5,424 billion in 2022, from $4,831 billion in 2021, however, the e-commerce revenue is forecasted to grow with 8% by 2025.



Therefore, the rising growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe is driving the growth of the cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market.



Creating sustainable packaging by using biodegradable materials, is a key trend gaining popularity in the cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market.Companies operating in the cosmetics and personnel care packing equipment market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in November 2022, CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a US-based bioengineering company, introduced Wakeme Water Velvet Vegan Cushion, a new biodegradable cosmetic case. It is uniquely made PHA (polyhydroxyalkanoate) and PLA (polylactic acid) which improves the impact resistance and the creation of elegant shapes. It is eco-friendly packaging made using vegan cosmetic ingredients to improve the mechanical properties of PLA.



In January 2023, Massman Companies, a US-based, packaging and container manufacturing company, acquired Ultra Packaging Inc., for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Massman’s extensive portfolio will be able to offer full-line options from cartons or bottles to a pallet as a result of the addition of UPI’s cartooning products. Also, Massman’s resources can help Ultra Packaging develop and broaden its customer relationships. Ultra Packaging Inc., is a US-based, manufacturer of reliable vertical and horizontal automated cartooning equipment for the food, personal care, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic sectors.



The countries covered in the cosmetics and personnel care packing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market statistics, including cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market share, detailed cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment industry. This cosmetics and personal care packaging equipment market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464168/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________