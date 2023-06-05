The Highlight of The Hamptons’ Season: Stony Brook Southampton Hospital Annual Summer Party Returns!

Southampton, NY, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, August 5, 2023, full and part time residents, philanthropists, socialites and influencers will gather under the tents on Wickapogue Road, Southampton to celebrate the return of The Hamptons’ biggest and longest running fundraiser, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Annual Summer Party, presented by the Southampton Hospital Foundation.

Celebrating 65 years of raising funds to support healthcare in The Hamptons, the gala’s theme this year is A Night at The Colony Hotel, in partnership with Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall, owners of the famed Colony Hotel Palm Beach.

“Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a pillar of its community, much like The Colony Hotel. We are so happy to support this essential institution and its longstanding philanthropic efforts in the community,” Sarah shared. “We hope to delight guests this year with a fresh experience inspired by Palm Beach and our pink paradise.”

Southampton Hospital Foundation Visionary Board Member Joey Wölffer brings Wölffer Estate Vineyard as the presenting sponsor for guests to experience the Sagaponack-based winery’s world-class wines.

"Wölffer is proud to be the wine sponsor for this year’s Summer Party, to continue to support all the great work Stony Brook Southampton Hospital does for our community," Joey expressed.

At 6 p.m., guests will step into an immersive experience of The Colony Hotel's pink paradise brought to life in Southampton for one night only. Guests will cocktail with the hotel’s signature seagrape beach buggy, tasseled umbrellas and loungers, and unmistakable pink and green floral installations by Lewis Miller.



The Colony Hotel team will collaborate with Elegant Affairs to recreate the most beloved cocktails and canapés from the hotel’s iconic Swifty’s restaurant.

“American Idol” alum Christiaan Padavan will entertain guests with lounge style tunes for the cocktail hour followed by DJ Oli Benz, who has residencies at Hamptons hotspots like The Surf Lodge and Gurney’s.

Honorees for the night are Audrey & Martin Gruss, John Paulson, Jay Lieberman and Megan & Ken Wright.

“We are going to have a spectacular night. We are thankful to have Joey Wölffer and Sarah and Andrew Wetenhall partnering with us to create such a wonderful experience for our guests,” said Ken Wright, board chairman of The Southampton Hospital Association. “We are also grateful to every single person who has supported this gala in any way to help us bring this loyal and generous community together in the name of improving healthcare for all. I can’t wait to see everyone and thank them in person!”

Stacey Bronfman, Ros L’Esperance, Laura Lofaro Freeman, Ashley McDermott, Dayssi Olarte de Kanavos, Renee Rockefeller, Sarah Wetenhall and Joey Wölffer will Co-Chair the event. Fiona Druckenmiller, Julia Koch and Mary Kathryn Navab will serve as Summer Party Honorary Chairs.

Somers & Jonathan Farkas, Sheila & Joseph Fuchs, Margo & James L. Nederlander, Melanie & John Wambold and Cindy & Ladd Willis will serve as Legacy Chairs.

Donna Karan and Fern Mallis are Fashion Chairs, Anne Keating and Nancy Stone are Corporate Chairs and Greg D’Elia and Lisa Tamburini are Publicity Chairs.

Guests will take their seats for dinner at 7 p.m., followed by a paddle auction with celebrity auctioneer Lydia Fenet. A dessert bar and dancing at 9 p.m. will complete the fun.

The Southampton Hospital Foundation’s Visionary Board will be in attendance, members include Joey Wölffer, Lynn A. Scotti, Michael Lorber, Mireya & Joseph D’Angelo, Chase Lerner, Gabby Karan, Monica & Peter Tessler, Caitlin Diebold O’Connell and Haley & Peter Ludlow.

Under the classic Sperry Tents, lighting and sound will be created by Luminous Designs and event rentals from Something Different Party Rental.

Media sponsors include Dan’s Papers, Express News Group, Grazia, Hamptons Magazine, Impact Wealth, James Lane Post, The Purist and The Scout Guide Hamptons.

All proceeds will further the provision and expansion of high quality healthcare services for all on the East End, including support for the Jenny & John Paulson Emergency Department and the new East Hampton Emergency Department.

Tables are limited and the deadline to be included on the invitation as a table sponsor is June 17th. Tickets and Junior Tickets for dancing and dessert will be released in June.

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is the only hospital on the South Fork. It was the first hospital on the East End to receive Level III Trauma Center verification from the American College of Surgeons. It is also the first hospital in Suffolk County to achieve Comprehensive Stroke Center certification by The Joint Commission.

In 2017, the Hospital opened the first and only Cath Lab in the Hamptons, providing life-saving procedures for victims of heart attacks and cardiac events; as part of the Audrey & Martin Gruss Heart & Stroke Center.

Stony Brook University Hospital (SBUH) has achieved the highest level of national recognition as one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023, according to new research released by Healthgrades. This places SBUH in the top one percent of hospitals in the country and makes it the sole hospital on Long Island to achieve this. As part of Stony Brook University Hospital, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital also shares in this recognition.

For tickets, or more information, visit https://bit.ly/SBSHSummerParty2023. For press interviews, photography and more information, please email Nicole.barylski@stonybrookmedicine.edu or call 631.726.8700, x7.

About Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH)

With 124 beds, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital (SBSH) is staffed by more than 280 physicians, dentists, and allied health professionals representing 48 medical specialties. SBSH offers a diverse array of clinical services, ranging from primary medical care to specialized surgical procedures, including cardiac catheterization, orthopedics and bariatrics. The sole provider of emergency care on Long Island’s South Fork, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital is a Level III Trauma Center. The hospital includes The Phillips Family Cancer Center, a Heart and Stroke Center, Breast Health Center, The Center for Advanced Wound Healing, Wellness Institute, and 32 satellite care centers throughout the South Fork of Long Island. The hospital is the largest employer on the South Fork with more than 1,200 employees. To learn more, visit www.southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu.

About Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc. (SHF)

The Southampton Hospital Foundation, Inc., a separate nonprofit corporation with an independent Board of Trustees, supports Stony Brook Southampton Hospital's mission to deliver healthcare services and expand clinical programs to meet the needs of the community. The Foundation concentrates its efforts on increasing critical philanthropic support to ensure high-quality healthcare for all of our neighbors on the East End. To learn more, visit https://southampton.stonybrookmedicine.edu/about/the-southampton-hospital-foundation-inc.

