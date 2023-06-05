New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Frozen Storage Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464162/?utm_source=GNW

, Wabash National Corporation, Nichirei Corporation, AGRO Merchants Group LLC, United States Cold Storage Inc., Kloosterboer Group B.V., Tippmann Group, VersaCold Logistics LLC, Barloworld Limited, and John Swire & Sons Ltd.



The global frozen storage market is expected to grow from $123.11 billion in 2022 to $134.83 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The frozen storage market is expected to reach $188.20 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.7%.



The frozen storage market includes revenues earned by entities by providing facility to store dry fruits, and pharmaceutical drugs.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Frozen storage refers to the storage of various products, such as vegetables, seafood, fruits, and others, at a temperature below 32°F in cold storage facilities. Frozen storage units are meant to store food items to maintain the nutritional value and freshness of products.



North America was the largest region in the frozen storage market in 2022. The regions covered in frozen storage report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of frozen storage are private and semi-private frozen storage and public frozen storage.A private and semi-private warehouse refers to a privately owned facility that is owned by big retailers to store inventory in bulk.



Several types of construction involved are bulk storage, production stores, and ports, which are used for various applications, such as dairy, processed food, fruits and vegetables, fish, meat, sea, pharmaceuticals, and others.



The rising demand for perishable products is expected to propel the growth of the frozen storage market going forward.Perishable products refer to those food items that get spoiled or damaged if not stored at 40 °F or below, or not frozen at 0 °F or below.



Perishable food items such as fresh vegetables, fruits, frozen foods, pharmaceutical products, and others are refrigerated or kept in cold storage to reduce the rate of food deterioration.Hence, the rise in demand for perishable products will required frozen storage facilities to keep them safe, which will increase the demand for market.



For instance, in June 2021, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, an Australia-based government organization, the annual revenue generated by perishable goods rose around 3% in the year 2021. The perishable goods revenue in January 2020 was 7.4 % as whereas total revenue in the year 2021 accounted for 9%. Therefore, the rising demand for perishable products is driving the growth of the frozen storage market going forward.



Technological advancement is the key trend gaining popularity in the frozen storage market.Major companies operating in the frozen storage market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in October 2021, Quantum Corporation, a US-based technology, software, and service provider, launched ActiveScale Cold Storage, a new innovative technology for cold storage.ActiveScale technology provides a combination of advanced object store software and hyper-scale tape technology that provides low-cost, secure, and highly durable storage for archiving cold data.



ActiveScale’s two-dimensional erasure coding (2D EC) software encrypts data between and across tapes, tape drives, libraries, and geographically distributed data centers while also offering industry-leading data access performance, durability, and storage efficiency.



In November 2021, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC, a US-based logistics company, acquired the cold storage division of Claus Sorensen Group for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC aims to expand its reach in the Nordic region and strengthen its position as a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics.



The acquisition also aligns with the company’s sustainability goals by providing more efficient and sustainable cold storage solutions. Claus Sørensen is a Denmark-based cold and freezer storage facilities operator.



The countries covered in the frozen storage market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The frozen storage market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides frozen storage market statistics, including frozen storage industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a frozen storage market share, detailed frozen storage market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the frozen storage industry. This frozen storage market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464162/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________