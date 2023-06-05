New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Snack And Nonalcoholic Beverage Bars Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464157/?utm_source=GNW

The global snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market is expected to grow from $383.93 billion in 2022 to $404.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to reach $471.86 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.9%.



The snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars market consists of sales of snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, and other related goods including coffee beans, mugs, and coffee machines.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars refer to businesses that specialize in making and/or serving specialty snacks such as ice cream, frozen yogurt, cookies, or popcorn as well as non-alcoholic beverages such as coffee, juice, or soda.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market in 2022.North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars are beverages and food.A beverage refers to a sort of drink, a potable liquid that is not water, such as tea, coffee, beer, or milk.



The various snack types include frozen snacks, savory snacks, fruit snacks, confectionery snacks, bakery snacks, and other snack types with various pricing that include high-end, and economy. The various outlets include chained outlets and independent outlets.



The rising demand for leisure and entertainment activities is expected to propel the growth of the snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars market going forward.Leisure is a state of mind typically characterized by spare time and willing optimism, while entertainment refers to a kind of activity that holds a viewer’s attention and interest while also providing pleasure and delight.



The rising interest by people in leisure activities such as pleasure, meditating, painting, and participating in sports and entertainment activities such as film, music, television, radio, and social media have grown considerably where people serve and consumes snacks, coffee and teas and non-alcoholic beverages. For Instance, in August 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US-based federal agency for labor, people aged 15 and older engaged in leisure and sporting activities for 32 minutes longer per day in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic—5.5 hours as opposed to 5.0 hours. Also, every day, 10 minutes more are spent playing video games and utilizing the computer for pleasure. In 2020, there were an average of 7 minutes more spent each day relaxing and thinking. . Therefore, the Rising demand for leisure and entertainment activities is driving the growth of snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars.



Strategic partnerships are a key trend gaining popularity in the snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market.Major companies operating in the snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market are undergoing partnerships to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, Sans-Bar, a US-based alcohol-free bar partnered with ‘botanical bubbly’ Dry Soda, a US-based soda company to expand the Pop culture of alcohol-free bars and signature mocktails in different cities of the US and Europe. Further, in January 2023, Drinks Distilled, a UK-based beverages company announced a partnership with Crossip Crossip, a UK-based non-alcoholic spirits brand, and Seed Library to help drinkers navigate the world of no, low, and reduced abv spirits and serve.



In November 2020, Mars, Incorporated, a US-based confectionery, snacking, food, pet food, and veterinary care company acquired Kind North America for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, Kind North America will join with Kind International to form a single brand that spans 35 countries and will operate independently from other Mars firms.



Kind North America is a US-based snack bar company.



The countries covered in the snack and non-alcoholic beverage bars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from selling goods and services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market statistics, including snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market share, detailed snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars industry. This snacks and non-alcoholic beverage bars market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

