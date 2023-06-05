New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Skin Care Stores Market Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464156/?utm_source=GNW





The global skin care stores market is expected to grow from $53.61 billion in 2022 to $60.15 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The skin care stores market is expected to reach $89.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The skin care stores market includes revenues earned by entities by providing various store services to the customers such as skincare services, trial services, product customization, and testing of products.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Skincare stores refereed to stores where people can buy products that are used to keep the skin healthy and attractive.They are intended to cleanse or beautify human appearances.



These products are generally used to support skin integrity, enhance its appearance, and relieve skin conditions.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the skin care stores market in 2022. The regions covered in skin care stores report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of skin care stores are facial care, lip care, and body care.Facial care products refer to products that are used to enhance facial features.



The various packaging types include tubes, jars, and bottles.The various categories include premium skin care products and mass skin care products used by various genders such as males and females.



These are distributed through various distribution channels such as supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies, and online stores.



The growing awareness of personal hygiene and regular grooming is expected to propel the growth of the skin care store market going forward.Personal hygiene refers to regularly washing parts of the body and hair with soap and water to prevent any diseases, whereas regular grooming refers to scrubbing, blow drying, and brushing which helps to maintain a healthy lifestyle.



People are preferring to use skin care products as it helps to improve the skin texture and enhances the overall appearance and maintain personal hygiene.Hence, the growing awareness of personal hygiene and regular grooming will increase the demand for skin care stores.



For instance, in July 2023, according to United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), a US-based agency of the United Nations, seven out of ten people have basic hygiene services in 2020, which has increased significantly from the past years. The population with access to basic hygiene services has increased by over 500 million, from 5.0 billion (67 %) to 5.5 billion (71 percent). Therefore, increasing awareness of personal hygiene and regular grooming will fuel the skin care store’s market growth.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the skin care store market.Major market players are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2020, a US- based company Loreal launched a new 3-in-1 device, "Perso", which will use AI to analyze the user’s skin pattern and dispense the customized amount of lotion, serum and cream. This unique system allows users to learn their skin conditions by taking a picture of the skin with a smartphone camera.



In July 2022, Procter and Gamble, a US-based manufacturing firm of skin care products, acquired Tula for an undisclosed amount.As a result of this acquisition, Proctor and Gamble’s team will support the Tula team to drive brand growth, and support expansion and innovation.



Tula is a US-based store, that manufactures products to help improve skin balance and nourish skin to improve hydration.



The countries covered in the skin care stores Market market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The skincare stores market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides skincare stores market statistics, including skincare stores industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a skincare stores market share, detailed skincare stores market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the skincare stores industry. This skincare stores market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

