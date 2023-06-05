The Millennia Companies® Announces Michael J. Pico as Chief Administrative Officer

Cleveland, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Millennia Companies® (Millennia) today announced that Michael J. Pico has returned to the organization and is named the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), effective immediately.

Pico will provide oversight of the administrative operations within Millennia and leadership to various departments, including human resources, learning and development, internal audit, information technology, safety and security, and communications.

“We are excited to welcome Michael back in this new leadership capacity. He is well-positioned to give our teams the direction and support needed to excel in our industries and advance our mission to enrich lives,” says Frank T. Sinito, chief executive officer at Millennia.

Additionally, Pico will work closely with the executive team to implement strategic initiatives to increase efficiencies and achieve operational goals.

With more than two decades of experience in multifamily, retail, and hospitality industries across mid- to large-sized global employee populations., Pico is equipped with practical leadership skills to fulfill the needs of the organization with tactical engagement while contributing to the growth of Millennia.

Pico previously served as the chief human resources officer for the organization.

