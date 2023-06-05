New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Private Household Services Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464155/?utm_source=GNW

The ServiceMaster Co. LLC, UrbanClap Technologies India Pvt. Ltd, American Home Shield, Angies List, Japan Best Rescue System Co. Ltd, Johns Lyng Group, Korea Housing Management Co. Ltd., ABM Industries Incorporated, Housejoy, Timesaverz, Zimmber, CleanFanatic, Clean My Space, HomeTriangle, and BookMyBai.



The global private household services market is expected to grow from $267.29 billion in 2022 to $2944.20 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The private household services market is expected to reach $423.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



Private household services refer to the basic domestic services that are required for the proper running and maintenance of a household. These services include assistance with cooking and grocery shopping (if home delivery is not available), housekeeping chores, laundry help, gardening aid, and kid care and more.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the private household services market in 2022. The regions covered in private household services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of private household services are home care and design, repair and maintenance, HWB, and others.Home care is any form of expert assistance that enables a person to live securely in their own home, and design is the plan or specification for the construction.



The various services involved are floor cleaning, window cleaning, carpet cleaning, and others that are used in construction and interior design.



The increasing demand for home cleaning services is expected to propel the growth of the private household services market going forward.Home cleaning services refer to the act of cleaning a house, room, etc.



A typical house cleaning service includes wiping down bathroom and kitchen surfaces in addition to dusting, vacuuming, and cleaning the floors.Home cleaning services are primarily used in private households to remove germs along with dirt and dust, improving indoor air quality, leaving a fresh scent in their wake, and saving time and energy.



Hence, the increase in demand for home cleaning will boost the market for private household services. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report published by Jobber (Octopusapp Inc.), a Canada-based software company, in 2021, 10%of all US households paid a professional service to clean their homes, and the expense of home services increased by 9.4 percent in the same year. Also, in 2021, income in the cleaning sector increased by 14%, and by 2024, it is anticipated that 80 percent of households will use home cleaning services. Further, by 2025, the residential cleaning industry is anticipated to be worth $40.38 billion. Therefore, demand for home cleaning services is driving the growth of the private household services market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the private household services market.Major companies operating in private household services are focused on developing innovative solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in June 2022, Home In One., a US-based home service company, launched a booking app platform, especially for home services. This booking experience uses a user-friendly, intuitive platform purpose-built to make home servicing as simple and convenient as possible, and the booking process easy. After choosing the desired service and setting the time and date, Home In One’s automated smart system will finds the best service provider to work on the client’s tasks. Schedules can be set for one-time or recurring appointments. Additionally, through this platform, clients can communicate with vendors to clarify things, add comments, and set ratings for their services.



In October 2022, PropertyGuru Group Limited, a Singapore-based property technology company acquired Sendhelper for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, PropertyGuru Group Limited. aims to enter the home services industry to provide easy and reliable access to home management and maintenance services. Sendhelper is a Singapore-based home services technology company that offers a wide range of professional services, from cleaning and laundry to cooking and repair maintenance.



The countries covered in the private household services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



