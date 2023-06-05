Omega Accounting Solutions and the LA Galaxy Announce Small Business Star Power Contest

LOS ANGELES, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omega Accounting Solutions, an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed business decisions, has announced the “Small Business Star Power” contest. Part of the firm’s multi-year partnership agreement with the LA Galaxy, the campaign celebrates local small businesses that go above and beyond to help employees, customers and communities thrive.



Omega and the LA Galaxy recognize that small businesses drive the U.S. economy, making up 99.9% of businesses with 500 employees or fewer. In recognition of these hard-working, economic leaders, the organizations are collaborating on the “Small Business Star Power” campaign, encouraging OC and LA County Galaxy soccer fans to either nominate themselves (if they are small business owners) or their favorite small business for recognition in community impact or contributions.

“For over 15 years we have been Southern California’s small business champion, helping clients navigate accounting, business intelligence and tax credits,” said Jay Woods, president & CEO of Omega Accounting Solutions. “The Star Power campaign further enhances our commitment to helping local businesses succeed and grow. We are excited about this opportunity to give back to the community, supporting the small businesses that make Los Angeles and Orange County great places to live.”

During the months of June through October one small business will be selected each month and will be honored as Small Business of the Month at an LA Galaxy home game with special signage, announcements and a VIP attendee experience that includes four home game tickets, game day recognition of their business, social media promotion, LA Galaxy merchandise and a free Omega tax credit business consultation.

To nominate a local small business or contest eligibility requirements, visit galaxysmallbiz.com .

ABOUT OMEGA ACCOUNTING SOLUTIONS

Omega Accounting Solutions is an accounting and data firm that empowers small businesses to make informed decisions through powerful accounting, advanced analytics and tax credit expertise. The Irvine, Calif., firm founded by Jay Woods in 2007 works with CFOs, controllers, accountants and software developers to collect, integrate, analyze and present essential data that empower healthy operation and growth in businesses of all sizes. Omega’s tax credit division has specially trained teams to help businesses claim the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and Research & Development tax credit. In 2022, Omega introduced a new funding division, Omega Funding Solutions (OFS), a third-party lender offering short-term bridge loans to those organizations anticipating ERC refunds. For further information, visit www.omega-accounting.com .

ABOUT LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and President Chris Klein, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team’s 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com .

