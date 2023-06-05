New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464154/?utm_source=GNW

The global natural gas pipeline transport market is expected to grow from $16.42 billion in 2022 to $17.45 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The natural gas pipeline transport market is expected to reach $21.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The natural gas pipeline transport market includes revenues earned by entities by providing purification, transmission and storage, and distribution of natural gas.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Natural gas pipeline transport refers to an efficient and secure method of transporting natural gas by linking gas producers with gas-consuming consumers. These pipelines are used to transport natural gas from the point of receipt to the point of distribution.



North America was the largest region in the natural gas pipeline market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the natural gas pipeline transport market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The main types of pipeline used in natural gas pipeline transport are gathering pipelines, transportation pipelines, and distribution pipelines.A gathering pipeline refers to a particular kind of pipeline that moves gas or oil from an existing production plant to a transmission line or main.



Several components are included, such as transmission pipes, compressor stations, metering stations, and valves, which are used for onshore and offshore applications.



The increased consumption of natural gas is expected to boost the growth of the natural gas pipeline transport market going forward.Natural gas refers to a type of fossil fuel created from plant and animal remains.



Gas is transported by natural gas pipelines to markets, frequently across provincial or international borders to meet the demand; hence, increased consumption of natural gas is expected to boost the natural gas pipeline transport market. For instance, in January 2023, according to a report published by the Energy Information Administration, a US-based statistical agency of the Department of Energy, natural gas usage in the United States peaked at a daily record high of 141.0 billion cubic feet (Bcf) in 2023. Additionally, the consumption of natural gas in the electric power sector increased by 45% in December 2022. Therefore, the increased consumption of natural gas is driving the growth of the natural gas pipeline transport market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the natural gas pipeline transport market.Major companies operating in the natural gas pipeline transport market are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2022, ABB Ltd, a Switzerland-based provider of digital technologies, launched Sensi+, an analyzer to streamline and lower the price of pipeline operation and maintenance.It allows for safer, simpler, and more effective pipeline monitoring and operations due to a single device that can precisely and instantly assess up to three pollutants (H2S, H2O, and CO2) in any natural gas stream.



The Sensi+ analyzer contains AnalyzerExpert features from ABB, which enable professionals to take actions and gain insights right from the instrument. Built-in self-diagnostics, automated laser line-locking, in-the-moment cross-interference compensation, and health monitoring are among the capabilities.



In February 2023, Williams, a US-based natural gas processing and transportation company, acquired MountainWest Pipeline for $1.5 billion. This acquisition strengthens William’s presence in the western United States and complements its current footprint by giving them the infrastructure for natural gas deliveries across important demand markets where Williams will expands its infrastructure network with the takeover of MountainWest and diversifies its business portfolio to include more FERC-regulated natural gas transmission and storage. MountainWest Pipeline is a US-based interstate natural gas pipeline company that offers storage and transportation services in Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.



