Recovery Centers of America Recognizes June as `Rebuild Your Life Month’ with Tips for Continuing Addiction Recovery

King of Prussia, PA, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today celebrates the month of June as “Rebuild Your Life Month,” offering tips to allow those in recovery to successfully rebuild their lives and find purpose after addiction.

In 2020, the most recent year in which data was collected by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 40.3 million people aged 12 or older (or 14.5% of people in the U.S.) had a substance use disorder (SUD), including 28.3 million who had alcohol use disorder (AUD), 18.4 million who had an illicit drug use disorder, and 6.5 million people who had both AUD and an illicit drug use disorder.

Addiction can take a toll on every aspect of a person’s life, damaging relationships, hindering career prospects, causing financial and legal problems, and impacting physical, emotional and mental health. Drugs and alcohol rewire the brain in ways that make quitting difficult.

“Evidence-based treatment centers represent an important first step in recovery for so many people as they begin their life after active addiction,” said RCA Chief Executive Officer J. Brian O’Neill. “Effective treatment means not only caring for patients when they are in treatment, but setting them up with the tools for lifetime success. Recovery Centers of America is excited to highlight that effort throughout the month of June.”

Now is a perfect time for those beginning recovery to reflect on the challenges they’ve faced as well as the opportunities ahead. It’s a time to find purpose and meaning in life – essential elements of fulfillment. Data suggests we all likely know someone with an SUD or AUD. Here are some tips that may help them find their purpose and maintain their hard-won sobriety:

Setting goals can help you focus on what you want to achieve in your new life in recovery. These can be small goals, such as attending a meeting every week or exercising regularly, or bigger goals, like going back to school or starting a new career. Explore passions: Addiction can dominate life, leaving little room for hobbies or passions. Now is the time to explore what you truly enjoy doing. Consider taking up a new hobby or revisiting an old one.

It's essential to have a strong support system in place as you navigate your recovery. This can include family, friends and 12-step programs such as Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous, which provide a sense of community and understanding as you connect with others who have gone through similar experiences. Practice gratitude: It's vital to be grateful for what you have in life, no matter how small. This minimal but important mindset change can help you find meaning and purpose in your life.

Addiction can make you focus on the past or worry about the future. It's important to focus on the present moment and appreciate what you have. Seek professional help: Professional help provides a safe space and necessary tools to address the underlying issues that led to addiction in the first place. It can also help you develop healthy coping mechanisms to manage stress, triggers and other challenges with addiction recovery.

In addition to individual therapy, family therapy can be beneficial for mending ties and rebuilding relationships that may have been damaged during the addiction. Remember, your loved ones can be an important source of motivation and purpose as you continue your recovery journey. Leave old friends and activities behind: This is a hard one, but people, places and activities that were part of your past life can trigger your desire to return to substance use. It's best to avoid them altogether and instead seek new friendships with people who support your sobriety and understand your journey.

This is a hard one, but people, places and activities that were part of your past life can trigger your desire to return to substance use. It's best to avoid them altogether and instead seek new friendships with people who support your sobriety and understand your journey. Adopt a healthy lifestyle: Establish a healthy routine that prioritizes self-care and healthy habits. This includes regular exercise, eating a healthy and balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and staying sober. It's also important to find healthy ways to cope with stress and emotions, such as mindfulness meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises.

Recovery won’t happen overnight and there may be setbacks. However, with a strong support system, a positive outlook, and a willingness to explore new possibilities, people with SUDs can lead deeply fulfilling lives in recovery.

RCA offers individualized treatment programs to help those with SUDs find lasting sobriety. If you or your loved one are struggling with drug or alcohol addiction and need help, the staff at Recovery Centers of America is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

