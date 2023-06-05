New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Machinery, Equipment, And Supplies Wholesalers Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464153/?utm_source=GNW

, AB Electrolux, Alfa Laval AB, Amada Co. Ltd., GEA Group, Schuler Group, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd., The Adelphi Group of Companies., Tetra Laval International S.A., Tokyo Electron Ltd., Applied Materials Inc., KLA-Tencor Corp., and Thyssenkrupp AG.



The global machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market is expected to grow from $3,177.62 billion in 2022 to $3,418.03 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market is expected to reach $4,381.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.4%.



The machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesaler market includes revenues from merchant wholesale distribution establishments from the wholesale distribution of machinery, equipment, and supplies of various industry segments and subsegments.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers are an industry group comprising establishments that engage primarily in the merchant wholesale distribution of farm, industrial, and transportation machinery, equipment, supplies, and others.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market in 2022. The regions covered in machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main operations of machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers are autonomous and semi-autonomous.Autonomous wholesalers are those whose functioning is independent without control by manufacturers or other businesses.



The capacities involved are small, medium and large that range from premium, mid-range and economy from wholesale or distribution chains and independent wholesalers for automotive, aerospace, construction, food and beverage, energy and power, healthcare and packaging.



The surging demand for customized equipment is expected to propel the growth of the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesale market going forward.Customized equipment refers to equipment that is not readily available to the general public, and is produced to meet unique specifications requested by a business or enterprise customer.



Customized equipment sale requests are the additional sale requests for the improved version of the already available original equipment version which was distributed by wholesalers in the market.Therefore, the surging demand for customized equipment is driving the growth of the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesale market.



For instance, in December 2021, according to SEMI, a US-based industry association that represents the global electronics manufacturing and design supply chain, the global sales value of dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) semiconductors (a customized semiconductor) stood at USD 15.1 billion in 2021, a 52% surge from 2020. On the other hand, the global sales value of NAND semiconductors (a customized semiconductor) is USD 19.2 billion, a 24% surge from 2020. Therefore, the surging demand for customized equipment is driving the market for wholesale machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesale market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesale markets.Companies operating in the machinery, equipment, and supplies market are adopting new technologies to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Huen Chen Machinery Co., Ltd., a China-based manufacturer and distributor of processing machines, launched a new range of industrial machinery, including riveting machines, eyeleting machines, hydraulic cutting machines, heading machines, belt cutting machines, and riveting machinery. They offer benefits like high productivity, improved accuracy and precision, reduced downtime and maintenance costs, and others.



In August 2022, Tencarva Machinery, a US-based flow control and process equipment distributor, acquired Fischer Process Industries for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Tencarva will expand its geographical reach beyond the U.S. southeast into the Midwest and market under the brands of Southern Sales, Saladin Pump & Equipment, and others. Fischer Process Industries is a US-based distributor, that supplies industrial pumps, rotating equipment, valves, and process equipment.



The countries covered in the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market statistics, including machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market share, detailed machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesalers industry. This machinery, equipment, and supplies wholesaler market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

