Adsorbents Global Market Report 2023

The global adsorbents market is expected to grow from $4.39 billion in 2022 to $4.69 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The adsorbents market is expected to reach $5.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



Adsorbents market consists of sales of activated alumina, and polymeric adsorbent.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Adsorbents are insoluble materials with liquid coatings on their surfaces, such as capillaries and pores. Adsorbents are essential in chemical absorption, which occurs when a specific component is trapped on the surface of a material.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the adsorbents market in 2022. The regions covered in the adsorbents market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of adsorbents on the market are molecular sieves, activated carbon, silica gel, clay, and others.Molecular sieves are crystalline metal aluminosilicates with a three-dimensional silica and alumina tetrahedra interconnected network.



The various applications included water treatment, air separation, packaging, gas refining, and other applications. The end-users include pharmaceutical, commercial, industrial, petrochemical, and other end-users.



The increase in demand for oxygen concentrators is expected to propel the growth of the adsorbents market going forward.An oxygen concentrator provides extra or supplemental oxygen to patients who have respiratory difficulties.



The portable oxygen concentrator using the PSA technology can adsorb nitrogen from the air and produce an enriched oxygen stream under high-pressure settings due to the enormous microporous surface area inside the zeolite adsorbents hence, usage of adsorbents drastically increased in oxygen concentrators due to covid-19.For instance, in February 2021, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations, WHO, and partners have supplied more than 30,000 concentrators and 40,000 pulse oximeters and patient monitors, reaching 121 countries, including 37 nations.



Therefore, the increase in demand for oxygen concentrators drives the adsorbents market.



Product innovation is a the key trend in the adsorbents market.Major companies operating in the adsorbents sector focus on developing new products to meet customer demand.



For instance, in July 2022, BASF SE, a German-based company, launched PuriCycle.PuriCycle’s portfolio includes innovative catalysts and adsorbents designed to selectively remove or convert a wide range of contaminants in pyrolysis oils, allowing for downstream processing of circular plastics streams.



PuriCycle can assist companies in meeting industry compositional compliance standards, gaining high efficiency in purification and upgrading solutions, and increasing their flexibility in the chemical recycling of plastics. PuriCycle purifies pyrolysis oils, a secondary raw material derived from the chemical recycling of plastic waste and used in manufacturing new polymers at the start of the value chain.



In November 2020, Evonik Industries, a German-based company specialising in chemical manufacturing, acquired Porocel Corporation for $ 210 million.The acquisition aids Evonik in extending the scope of its catalyst portfolio to encompass endeavours involving adsorbents and desulfurisation catalysts.



Porocel Corporation is a US-based company that deals in adsorbents.



The countries covered in the adsorbents market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The adsorbents market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides adsorbents market statistics, including adsorbents industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a adsorbents market share, detailed adsorbents market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the adsorbents industry. This adsorbents market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

