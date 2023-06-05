New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Nonmetallic Minerals Mining Support Activities Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464145/?utm_source=GNW





The global non-metallic minerals mining support activities market is expected to grow from $32.66 billion in 2022 to $35.85 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-metallic minerals mining support activities market is expected to reach $48.84 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The non-metallic minerals mining support activities market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing services such as exploration, drilling, blasting, underground mining, loading and hauling services, and handheld mining.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Non-metallic minerals mining support activities refer to the extraction of non-metallic minerals from the earth for commercial and industrial purposes.This material does not contain any metal elements or compounds in their natural state.



Non-metal minerals like nitrogen and phosphorus are used in fertilizers for better plant yields.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market in 2022.Europe was the second-largest region in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market.



The regions covered in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of non-metallic minerals in non-metallic mining support activities are cement and lime, ceramics, and glass.Cement and lime refer to materials that contribute to the formation of a strong bond when mixed with water or other liquids, as well as giving them their weight.



These are used for various applications including jewellery, construction, iron and ore, and others. The service providers include independent contractors and companies.



Increasing demand for construction materials is expected to propel the growth of the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market going forward.Construction materials are the materials used to build a house, such as timber, cement, steel, aggregates, bricks, concrete, and clay.



Non-metallic minerals in construction materials provide durable protection against corrosion from salt or seawater. For instance, according to the monthly statistics of building materials and components published by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, a UK-based government department, exports of construction materials increased by £26 ($28.35) million in Q3 2022, compared to the previous quarter, an increase of 1.2%. Therefore, increasing demand for construction materials is driving the growth of the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market.



Technological innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the non-metallic mineral mining support activities market.Companies operating in the non-metallic mineral mining support activities market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in September 2021, Caterpillar Inc., a US-based construction machinery manufacturing company, launched the ’New Cat R1700 XE underground battery-electric LHD’. The new electric Cat R1700 XE Load Haul Dump (LHD) produces zero exhaust emissions and significantly less heat generation than a reciprocating engine-powered model for underground mining operations. The special feature is fast on-board charging technology, the machine’s batteries can be charged to maximize available run time. The portable Cat MEC500 Mobile Equipment Charger provides quick charging wherever it is needed while eliminating the need for static charging station infrastructure, additional batteries, and battery handling and swapping. The MEC500 charges the R1700 XE in less than 30 minutes with a single charger or in less than 20 minutes with two chargers.



In December 2022, Rio Tinto, a UK-based metals and mining corporation, acquired Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. for $3.1 billion. This acquisition broadened, diversified, and enriched Rio Tinto’s portfolio as part of its strategy to grow in materials. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company operating in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market.



The countries covered in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The non-metallic minerals mining support activities market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-metallic minerals mining support activities market statistics, including non-metallic minerals mining support activities industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-metallic minerals mining support activities market share, detailed non-metallic minerals mining support activities market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-metallic minerals mining support activities industry. This non-metallic minerals mining support activities market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

