New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Houses And Housing Estate Developments Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464143/?utm_source=GNW

, China State Construction Engineering Co. Ltd., Prologis Inc., KB Home, Taylor Morrison, Meritage Homes Corp., Toll Brothers, Century Communities Inc., GI Homes, NVR Inc., and Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC.



The global houses and housing estate developments market is expected to grow from $67.16 billion in 2022 to $73.12 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The houses and housing estate developments market is expected to reach $100.08 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.2%.



The houses and housing estate developments market includes revenues earned by entities by providing services such as real estate brokerage, appraisal, property management, and others for houses and housing estate developments.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The houses and housing estate developments refer to a planned residential development that involves acquiring land, obtaining necessary approvals and permits, designing, constructing, marketing, and selling housing estate properties. It is used for constructing buildings and other structures and dividing land into sections in order to develop real estate for sale.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the houses and housing estate developments market in 2022. The regions covered in the houses and housing estate developments market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of houses and housing estate developments are condominiums, villas, and others, with several types of property included, such as residential, commercial, industrial, land, and others.Condominiums are privately owned apartments in a larger complex where owners share common areas such as gyms, pools, and parking.



Main types of buildings involved are smart buildings and traditional buildings, which have undergone new construction and renovation that are used by private and public end users.



Rising urbanization is expected to propel the growth of the houses and housing estate developments market going forward.Urbanization is the process of people moving from rural areas to cities or urban areas in search of better economic opportunities, social amenities, and quality of life.



The progress of the urbanization is creating huge demand for infrastructure development including real estate development, leading to the growth of houses and housing estate developments market. For instance, in October 2022, according to The World Bank, a US-based international financial institution, around 4.4 billion people, or 56% of the world’s population, presently reside in cities. By 2030, the world is predicted to have 1.2 million km² more of urban built-up area because urban land consumption is expected to continue to expand at a rate that is up to 50% faster than population growth. Therefore, rising urbanization is anticipated to fuel the houses and housing estate developments market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the houses and housing estate developments market.Major companies operating in the houses and housing estate developments are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in March 2023, Lifesize Plans, an Australia-based architecture and planning company, launched the world’s first real-scale walk-through technology.This technology is intended to aid in developing and constructing new housing.



The company offers stakeholders the chance to ’walk through’ a site before a brick is laid by highlighting the layout of upper and lower floors, external landscaped areas, common areas, and renderings using cutting-edge projection technology.This helps various sectors of the real estate and construction industries.



With the capacity for an instant, one-on-one cooperation and feedback, the technology may also be utilized as a sales tool similar to a display suite but on a 1:1 scale. This has enormous benefits for real estate design.



In October 2020, D.R. Horton Inc., a US-based home construction company, acquired Braselton Homes for approximately $23 million. D.R. Horton Inc.’s purpose of the acquisition was to expand its footprint across Texas, USA and accelerate its growth in this region and nearby markets. Braselton Homes is a US-based real estate developer engaged in selling luxury homes and properties.



The countries covered in the houses and housing estate developments market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The houses and housing estate developments market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides houses and housing estate developments market statistics, including houses and housing estate developments industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a houses and housing estate developments market share, detailed houses and housing estate developments market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the houses and housing estate developments industry. This houses and housing estate developments market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06464143/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________